Piers Morgan reveals his dream dinner … and his worst celebrity kiss

HE WAS the youngest editor in the history of Fleet St, became Britain’s most in-demand broadcaster and has a little black book that reads like a Who’s Who of the biggest stars on the planet..

But who would Piers Morgan invite to the dinner of his dreams? And which A-lister can have the most drinks? Here, reveal everything with 10 quick questions.

The largest lightweight? Simon Cowell: His idea of ​​a great night out these days is a vegan sausage roll and two low-alcohol beers.

best drinker? I once got fantastically drunk with George Clooney at a Vanity Fair party in Washington, DC, where we drank vodka until we nearly drowned. He is a great laugh.

Dream dinner lineup: The Queen, Jack Nicholson, Sir Ian Botham, Amanda Holden, Katherine Jenkins, Sir Rod Stewart.

The most embarrassing encounter? I spent five minutes at an Oscars party in 2020 congratulating a bewildered David Schwimmer on the success of the Friends reunion, only to find out later that it was his stunt double, Dylan McDermott. Mortifying.

Worst celebrity kiss? Peter Andre making out live on Good Morning Britain was the lowest point of my career.

The best night out? Cristiano Ronaldo, one of my all-time sports heroes, took me and my oldest son, Spencer, to a fabulous 4-hour meal in Turin after I interviewed him. A very special night.

Worst night out? The 2004 British Press Awards when Jeremy Clarkson hit me on the head. The only silver lining was that he broke a finger doing it.

Biggest bar / dinner bill? When my late great manager John Ferriter got me Larry King’s prime time on CNN, I took him out to dinner at a steakhouse called Cut in Beverly Hills, where we drank a bottle of 1961 Chateau Latour, the largest wine ever made. . It cost me over $ 10,000, but I promised him we would if he got the deal and my word of wine is my bond.

Is Celeb less likely to put his hand in his pocket? Heard Madonna is so bad with money that her purse has to be opened with chainsaws.

The most famous name in the phone book? Donald Trump.

