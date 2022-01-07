Photos of your trip to the Bahamas

As proof that the romance between Kim kardashian Y Pete davidson It is getting “very serious”, is the trip they recently made together to the Bahamas, to welcome 2022.

On Wednesday, January 5, the paparazzi They captured the star of ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashian’ and the comedian of ‘Saturday Night Live’ taking a boat ride, during their vacations in the Caribbean.

For the open sea adventure, 41-year-old Kim wore a very low-cut Body suit black, coordinated with jeans the same color and with ripped openings at the knees.

Kardashian, who last December presented the documents to remove the last name of her ex, Kanye ‘Ye’ West, looked very smiling in the company of her new boyfriend.





Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian, about to take a boat ride in the Bahamas. Backgrid / The Grosby Group

For his part, Pete, 28, was wearing shorts, a blue jacket, socks and sandals, and like his partner, he wore dark glasses.

It was last November that it became official that Kardashian and Davidson were dating, and the latest news from the lovebirds is that they are “getting very serious” about the relationship, a source told ‘E! News’. “He has been spending time at her house. She is in love and the relationship is very exciting.”

In addition, although Pete lives in Staten Island and Kim, who shares four children with Ye West, resides in Southern California, both “are making the distance work,” according to the informant told the aforementioned outlet, since “he plans to be in Los Angeles more often now. “

Pete Davidson looked very smiling with Kim Kardashian, during their romantic getaway to the Bahamas. Backgrid / The Grosby Group

As reported by the ‘Daily Mail’, this week, after the trip to the Bahamas, Kardashian and Davidson stayed at the resort private Baker’s Bay Golf & Ocean Club, known for having hosted stars like JLo, Ben Affleck, Reese Witherspoon, Michael Jordan, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen.

The community they traveled to, located on Great Guana Cay in the Abaco Islands, includes six miles of pink sand beaches, a deep-water marina, a poolside spa, and a golf course.

Prices for the idyllic villas at the luxurious resort are said to range from $ 1.5 million to over $ 10 million, when it comes to custom homes.

From one of her stops, this Thursday, January 6, Kim Kardashian took a selfie in a bathing suit and shared it on her Instagram account accompanied by the phrase “sweet sweet fantasy baby”, pertaining to the theme ‘Fantasy’ by Mariah Carey.

The reason for Kim and Pete’s trip was that they both want to spend more quality time together, ‘Entertainment Tonight’ reported.

A source told the outlet that the couple “know they have a busy couple of months ahead, she with her company’s rebranding, and Pete filming various projects, so they wanted to take time to spend together first. for things to escalate. “

So, while Kanye West enjoys his singleness and goes out to dinner with Julia Fox and he walks with the Puerto Rican Audri Nix, Kim is having a great time with Pete.

Despite what one might think with West’s recent dates, a source close to the 44-year-old rapper says that Ye feels that these other women are just a “distraction”, as his “soul mate” is Kim.





