P&G goes to the metaverse for more clients – El Financiero

The maker of Tide detergent and diapers Pampers offers attendees at CES Las Vegas a sample of their strategy, which includes a digital platform called BeautySPHERE featuring virtual tours of Kew Gardens in the UK. P&G aims to teach consumers about the plants used in some Herbal Essences products. In the real world, the company is committed to planting a tree in the Mexican state of Veracruz, which is rich in biodiversity but experiences rapid deforestation, for each participant who completes the trip.

P&G has also reinvented a advertising campaign popular from the late 1970s and early 1980s in a video game called “Attack of the Cavity Creeps” that seeks to teach children better oral care habits. Are initiatives join previous efforts of metaverse including Gillette Venus avatar designs in Nintendo’s Animal Crossing video game and LifeLab, a platform for discovering the company’s products.

The reward, according to brand director Marc Pritchard, is the opportunity to raise awareness about the offerings of P&G with a new generation of consumers who use the platforms.

“A major part of our work will consist of having these virtual experiences that allow the consumers interact with brands, ”Pritchard said in an interview.

The virtual universes They combine technologies like video conferencing and live streaming, and are changing the way people meet, mingle, and spend money. Raids P&G they are part of a larger migration of large companies into space.

The incorporation to metaverse adds to the traditional method of capturing customers: advertising on television, web and streaming services. It also requires more commitment from the participants, so P&G you are working on how you can capture and hold the attention of consumers in the middle. Certainly, P&G It’s not ditching its regular publicity, but Pritchard said the company is intrigued by what it’s seeing so far.

“It’s still too early, so we’ll know more next year than we do today,” Pritchard said. “But what he finds is that when consumers they get involved with these things, they actually get involved for a surprisingly long time. “