Pachuca wins against San Luis with a double from Nico Ibáñez

Soulless start in the MX League for him saint Louis, who in his presentation at the Closing 2022 fell at home 0-2 to him Pachuca, with a doublet of an old acquaintance of Potosinos.

The match that was held in the Alfonso Lastras Stadium It lacked emotions in the first minutes, as both teams apparently returned cold from the holidays, but in the complement the goals were present.

The Potosí team made their presentation to their followers, who gathered at the building to welcome their brand new reinforcement, Rubens Sambueza, who could do little to avoid the collapse of his new team.

Those of the Bella Airosa jumped onto the field of play with greater impetus, but they were not forceful to open the macador.

For their part, the locals dedicated themselves to kicking excessively and in the first time they had more yellow cards than shots goal.

In the second half came the reward for the Hidalgo, after a center of Victor Guzman for what Nicolas Ibáñez He will push her to the back of the net and score his former team at 59 ‘.

But this would not be enough for those led by Guillermo Almada, who wanted to ensure victory and kept looking for the rival goal, until in the last gasp of the match the referee Oscar Macias scored a penalty in favor, said play was reviewed with the VAR.

Ibáñez stopped on the penalty spot to give the team the last thrust from Las Tunas when the clock already struck 90 minutes.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED: QUERÉTARO VS PUMAS: GAME OF DAY 2 WAS RESCHEDUED FOR FRIDAY, JANUARY 14