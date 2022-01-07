Pachuca defeats Atlético San Luis in his debut

Guillermo Almada introduced himself as a technician of the Pachuca with a two-goal win over him Athletic San Luis. It was the debut of both teams in the Mexico shouts BBVA Closing 2022.

Summary and goals of Atlético San Luis vs Pachuca

A doublet of Nico Ibanez it was enough for him Pachuca will take all three points. The Argentine forward complied with the former’s law, remembering his past with the Potosí team.

At 60 minutes, after a cross from Víctor Guzmán, the Argentine attacker finished off to put the team ahead. Tuzos. A closed game was maintained until in aggregate time, the own Nico Ibanez was in charge of doing the second, from the penalty spot.

Atlético San Luis vs Pachuca coverage

Statistics of Atlético San Luis and Pachuca

At Mexico shouts BBVA Opening 2021, the Athletic San Luis it was better than Pachuca. After 17 days, the postosinos added four victories, eight draws and five defeats, to get into the last place that gave access to the playoffs. In that instance they were eliminated by Santos.

For his part, Pachuca He could barely win four games as well but they drew eight and lost five. They did not qualify for the playoffs and that is why they decided to fire Paulo pezzolano. Instead came Guillermo Almada, who seemed to be destined for the Uruguay national team, but remained in the Liga BBVA MX.

When and where do San Luis vs Pachuca play?

The game is scheduled to be played on Thursday, January 6 at 9:00 p.m. Central Mexico time on the Atlético San Luis field. That is, in the Alfonso Lastras. In Aztec Sports you will be able to follow the coverage of the meeting totally live.

Atlético San Luis vs Pachuca

Pachuca will seek the first victory with Guillermo Almada as a coach. The Uruguayan reached the Tuzos after passing through Santos, where he managed to lead the Laguneros to a final but they ended up losing it to Santos.

For his part, Athletic San Luis seeks to overcome what was done in the last tournament. With additions such as that of Rubens Sambueza, in addition to the renovation of Unai Bilbao, who did they look for America Y Blue Cross, they want to fight for a place in the playoffs and why not, among the first four places.

