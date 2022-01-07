Pablo Alboran shows off his guardian angel

Filed in:

Iker Casillas secured his hands, Cristiano Ronaldo or Rihanna they did the same with their legs, Fernando Alonso your thumbs and Angelina Jolie or Julia Robert her lips and her smile, respectively.

These famous faces wanted to guarantee the parts of their body that are essential to carry out their functions or for which everyone recognizes them. At this point, Shouldn’t our artists ensure their voice?

It is your main instrument and these have to be constantly cared for so that it is not affected in the face of musical appointments. Do not drink very cold drinks, eat according to what foods or have a professional watching over the vocal cords.

The latter is very common among artists and Pablo Alboran has wanted to make visible these days the «Guardian angel»Of his vocal cords, the doctor Robin Reyes. They are professionals who have a great responsibility towards singers and who are not always visible. The man from Malaga has wanted to change that with one of his latest publications.

The artist has not only introduced him to his more than six million followers on Instagram, but has applauded his professionalism. «The best! ”, Alboran celebrated next to the image in which both pose in front of the camera.

Pablo Alboran and his set-up for a great 2022

We know that the artist takes great care of himself, always looking after his health and well-being. And even more so during tours or when they are close. 2022 is going to be a very special year, and that is Pablo Alboran returns to the stage and does it in a very special way: with a theater tour of which more than 30 dates have already been announced.

You have to be ready for this great adventure, because it has as much desire as its audience to enjoy live music again after two years of limitations due to the pandemic.