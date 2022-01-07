Online Releases: Review of George Clooney’s “The Tender Bar” (Amazon Prime Video)

Released as THE BAR OF GREAT HOPES, a somewhat limited translation depending on the different resonances that the use of the word “bar” has in English, this adaptation of the memoirs JR Moehringer, directed by George Clooney, might indeed have had an even more conventional title but one that would actually fit it perfectly. Something like “The school of Life«. It is that this kind, tender, imperfect and episodic film is about that, more than anything else, which ends up being less than the sum of its parts but which is seen with pleasure, of those gentle and minor stories that will not change the life to no one but in which the experiences of many of the viewers resonate anyway.

Yes, we are facing a «coming of age », another of those stories in which someone tells us, already grown up, the experiences that made him, perhaps, the person he is today. And yes, it is also the story of “how I became a writer” narrated with a voiceover from a present time in which almost a decade and a half recovers, the one that goes from 1973, when the story begins with a JR of barely nine years, until 1987, when the film concludes. Despite all the recurring (not to say “common”) places he visits THE TENDER BAR, the film feels inhabited by real, human, curious and eccentric beings, the kind that we all think we know.

More than anything else it is the story of a boy’s relationship with his uncle. JR (played as a child by Daniel Ranieri and as a young college student by Tye Sheridan) has grown up with his mother, an underprivileged secretary, on Long Island, not far from Manhattan for miles but a tremendous distance elsewhere. When the film begins, mother and son are returning to live in the house of their grandfather, an eccentric character who does not take care of anything, not even his flatulence, and is played by Christopher Lloyd with his typical curmudgeon face. Aunts and cousins ​​also live in the dilapidated family house (or so it seems, in the film they hardly even speak, something that also happens with grandmother), but the only important character for JR is his uncle Charlie (Ben Affleck, in a state of grace ), who is the owner of a local bar and who has the child as a protégé.

Charlie is the classic single, canchero, likeable, entry-level and kind guy that we all had or dreamed of having. In addition, he lays himself at the bar of his own bar, something that for the 20-year-old JR will be key in a difficult moment in his life. But Charlie is also a cultured guy, with all the wisdom of the street on top, one of those who spend his time giving advice and telling the truth about life, relationships, women and everything that crosses his mind. Perhaps surprisingly (or not so much, if one pays attention to the fact that the bar is called Dickens), Charlie is a cultured guy, the one who will do the most to put JR on the route of reading first and writing later.

For JR, who has a great relationship with his long-suffering mother (Lily Rabe), a woman who only dreams of the boy entering Yale University, Charlie is also a surrogate father since his, whom we only know as « La voz »for his work as an announcer and radio presenter, hardly participates in the matter at all. And when it does, or says it will, it’s even worse. In a story initially handled in two stages and that ends up giving much more weight to the protagonist’s university years, the relationships that he will establish there, with friends and potential girlfriends, will also play an important role. But the real school will be in the house and in the bar, since there he not only learns from Charlie but from a series of patrons of a proverbial kindness who also function as a support group in the boy’s education.

With some of the nostalgic Woody Allen kind of movies RADIO DAYS or much of Neil Simon’s work – here replacing Jewish family and friends with equally loud and charismatic Irishmen -, THE TENDER BAR it is almost as “cute” as its title. Beyond the darkness of the father and the occasional character or individual episode, Clooney looks at everything and everyone with an optimistic lens, charged with nostalgia (especially musical), mischief and a slight, almost familiar humor. That tint escapes strict realism and presents the story as a collection of peculiar vignettes and various learnings in the life of both the boy and the twentysomething JR.

The main problem that Clooney’s film suffers from is that, due to its episodic nature, it is difficult for it to construct a story, to generate emotions that go beyond a specific moment or those laughter of recognition that arise naturally here or there. It is like a collection of loose moments: some magical, others intelligent, most full of affection and a few with pending accounts to close. And the structure of memoir, assumedly forced (you will see why), it leaves the loose threads and does not finish creating what the film promises all the time and never quite concretizes: to be something more than a sum of sweetened memories of childhood and adolescence.

But despite being a somewhat disheveled, untidy film, which shows the seams (of assembly), there is something of that affection that Clooney has to tell his simple and straightforward story that transcends imperfections. When the bunch of friends from the bar get together to “bank” JR in some difficult situation or celebrate some of his achievements, when the drunken but measured uncle gives advice to the confused boy about what he calls “masculine science” or when The whole family lives pending if the boy managed or not to enter the university of his dreams, one feels that, although THE TENDER BAR it can be dangerously close to cliché, its accessible and populist charm wins the game. It is, almost, like the lyrics of Discépolo’s «Cafetín de Buenos Aires», made into a movie. «A school of all things », only set in a suburb of Manhattan, and with Paul Simon, Jackson Browne and Steely Dan doing their thing on the soundtrack.