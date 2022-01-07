OnePlus 10 Pro: Official Features

Photo : Oneplus

OnePlus is releasing the information about its new flagship, the OnePlus 10 Pro, with a dropper. Yesterday we knew the appearance of the new mobile (the photos that accompany this post). Today we can finally take a look at their official characteristics and they are truly luxurious.

For starters, the OnePlus 10 Pro is the first from the company to install the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The new chip is more than just a name change. What we explained in his dayQualcomm has updated almost every aspect of its mobile CPU performance. The company says that the new Kryo CPU in the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 features a high-performance ARM Cortex-X2 core and offers 20% faster overall performance and 30% more power efficient than the Snapdragon 888, while that the new Adreno GPU features even greater enhancements with 30% faster and 25% more efficient graphics.

Photo : Oneplus

Photo : Oneplus

Photo : Oneplus

G / O Media may get a commission Adaptive EQ automatically tunes music to your ears.

Active Noise Cancellation blocks outside noise, so you can immerse yourself in music.

OnePlus has not detailed the exact amount of RAM that the OnePlus 10 Pro has, but it does say that the screen is on a Fluid AMOLED LTPO panel at 120Hz and that the terminal measures 163 x 73.9 x 8m55 mm. The cameras that make up the main group have a configuration of 48 + 50 + 8MP. The 50 sensor is most likely the wide-angle, while the 8 is a telephoto support. The front camera is a 32MP. Again, OnePlus will offer more details on the imaging technology of the new terminal in the early hours of January 7.

The most striking thing about this first look at the configuration is that the 5,000 mAh battery has fast charging of 80W via cable, and 50W wireless, which makes the OnePlus 10 one of the phones with the fastest wireless charging. that is in the market.

OnePlus was going to advance more things at CES this year, but has finally decided to cancel the face-to-face event due to the increase in Covid-19 cases. The official launch of the OnePlus 10 Pro will take place on Monday, January 10 at 8:30 a.m. Spanish time. At that time you will have our post with all the information about the new flagship.