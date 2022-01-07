Ómicron: What are the symptoms of the covid variant and how do they differ from the “clinical picture” of IHU?

In the days leading up to the covid-19 pandemic, if you had a cold and a headache, you could dismiss it as a common cold and continue as normal, even if you were feeling a bit unwell. But during cold and flu season, how can you be sure it’s a cold and not COVID-19?

The common cold is caused by a different strain of virus than Covid-19. But with the omicron variant, which spreads rapidly and often causes mild symptoms such as a stuffy nose, headache, and sore throat, it is very difficult to tell the difference between one disease and another without performing a test.

Professor Tim Spector of Britain’s ZOE study app noted that it’s more important than ever to get tested, even without symptoms.

He said data from the ZOE study app suggests that about half of all delta cases are being “skipped” because they do not exhibit the “classic” symptoms of covid-19: fever, new and persistent cough, and loss or change in sense of taste or smell.

“Omicron is probably more, much more similar to the mild variants that we see in people who have been vaccinated with delta than anything else,” he explained.

“And therefore it will produce cold-like symptoms that people will not recognize as covid if they just believe the official government recommendation.”

Christina Marriott, Executive Director of the Royal Society for Public Health (RSPH) says: “Growing evidence shows that people who have received two doses of the vaccine generally have less severe symptoms, such as headache, runny nose, sneezing. , sore throat and loss of smell ”.

“It’s important for people on a full vaccination schedule to watch for cold-like symptoms and get tested if they live or work near people who are at higher risk for the disease.”

Irene Petersen, Professor of Epidemiology and Health Informatics at UCL (University College London), adds: “A runny nose and headache are symptoms of many infections, but they can also be the first and only symptoms of covid. Therefore, if you have these symptoms, I recommend that you use rapid diagnostic tests (immunochromatographic) for a couple of days ”.

The ZOE study of covid-19 symptoms (covid.joinzoe.com), which is funded by the UK government, has identified the main symptoms associated with covid-19 and says they vary somewhat depending on whether you’ve been vaccinated. or not.

Headache

Although headaches are a lesser-known symptom of COVID-19, they are one of the first signs, according to the ZOE study, and are more common than the classic symptoms of cough, fever and loss of smell. The study found that Covid-19 headaches tend to range from moderate to very painful, can be “throbbing,” “pressing,” or “stabbing,” occurring on both sides of the head rather than just one area, can last more than three days and tend to be resistant to common pain relievers.

Runny nose

Last winter, the ZOE study found that a runny nose was the second most frequently reported symptom after headaches, and nearly 60 percent of people who suffered from loss of smell and tested positive for covid- 19, also reported having a runny nose.

But now the data indicates that the prevalence of the disease is the most significant factor. Therefore, when Covid-19 rates are high, the chances that Covid-19 is the cause of a runny nose are also high. However, the study emphasizes that when Covid-19 rates are low, a runny nose is less likely to be due to Covid-19 and more likely to be from a cold or even an allergy. The study concludes that, although many people with COVID-19 report a runny nose, it is difficult to call it a definitive symptom because it is so common, especially during winter.

Sneezing

The ZOE study found that sneezing more than usual can be a sign of COVID-19 in vaccinated people, although it emphasizes that sneezing is much more likely to be a sign of a cold or allergy. He adds that although many people with covid-19 suffer from sneezing, “it is not a definitive symptom because sneezing is very common.”

Throat pain

Many people with covid-19 reported through the ZOE study app that they suffered from a sore throat similar to a cold or laryngitis. Covid-19-related sore throats tend to be mild, lasting no more than five days, and a very severe, longer-lasting sore throat is likely to have another cause. If it persists, contact your GP. Although it could be a symptom of covid-19, most people with a sore throat probably only suffer from a cold. According to ZOE data, nearly half of people with COVID-19 report having a sore throat, although this is more common in adults between the ages of 18 and 65 than in seniors or those under 18 years.

Loss of smell

Loss of smell remains the strongest indicator of a Covid-19 infection, regardless of a person’s age, sex, or severity of illness. Although people with COVID-19 may not lose their sense of smell completely, it can undergo changes, so you may not be able to perceive strong aromas and your sense of taste is also affected, so that food have a different taste or seem bland.

Persistent cough

It is generally accepted that a persistent cough is one of the three main symptoms of COVID-19 but, according to the ZOE study, only about four in 10 people with the virus suffer from it. In this context, “persistent” means coughing many times a day, “for half a day or more.” The cough caused by COVID-19 is usually a dry cough, compared to a chest cough that produces phlegm or mucus, and that can indicate a bacterial infection. A persistent cough tends to appear a few days after illness and usually lasts for about four to five days.

Getting tested is crucial

Alan McNally, Professor of Microbial Evolutionary Genomics at the University of Birmingham and former Director of Infectious Diseases at the Milton Keynes Lighthouse Lab (the UK government’s first flagship COVID-19 testing facility) adds: “If you have any symptoms of infection respiratory system, you should stay home to prevent transmission and get tested ”.

“Trying to self-diagnose is a surefire way to make covid case rates skyrocket again.”