Ómicron hospitalizes and kills people, none of which is “mild”: WHO

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated at the COVID-19 conference on January 6 that “although the Omicron variant appears to be less severe compared to Delta, especially among vaccinated people, should in no way be classified as ‘mild’”.

Despite the less serious cases in mostly immunized people, “it does not mean that it should be categorized as ‘mild’, because like previous variants, Ómicron is hospitalizing people and killing people”.

In fact, health experts from multiple countries have warned that Ómicron is a serious problem because it is the most contagious disease on the planet, even more than measles, which could saturate hospitals and collapse health systems.

The data also shows that although Ómicron is less mild than other variants, it could be as lethal as the original form of the virus.

And its contagion capacity leads it to reach more vulnerable people, more easily than other variants.

In the last day, among all the countries that report COVID-19, there were 2.3 million new infections, something not seen in the entire pandemic.

The weekly balance also broke a record, with another 9.5 million positive. It also means a huge rebound of 71% compared to the previous week.