Official! Orbelín Pineda signed with Celta until 2027

The former Cruz Azul player joins the Mexicans in Europe and will play in Spanish LaLiga

The arrival of the steering wheel Orbelín Pineda to the spanish club Celta Vigo Finally it was realized, the Iberian team officially announced the arrival of the player as a new member of the team and with this they will fulfill their dream of playing in Europe also signed a contract with the Galician entity until June 30, 2027.

Orbelín Pineda left Cruz Azul and became Celta’s new reinforcement. @RCCelta

“The magic and versatility of Orbelín Pineda will drive RC Celta’s attack “, the club highlights in its statement, where it defines the Mexican as” a versatile footballer, who in attack performs with ease and success both on both bands and on the inside. and he can also occupy the position of midfielder ”.

Pineda had begun negotiations with that team for weeks before, but the transfer had not materialized, but now his arrival in the Iberian team was announced as a reinforcement.

For a few days, the president of the Celta Vigo, Carlos Mouriño, had pointed out that Pineda’s arrival was now just a matter for the team’s sports director and the opening of a foreign place.

“He has fantastic technical conditions, hence the nickname of magician, and a great vision of the game, qualities that led him to enjoy a resounding success in his country”, Says Celta about his first winter reinforcement.



“The deadlines and dates (of the arrival of Orbelín) are things of Felipe Miñambres (sports director), but it is true that you have to wait until you have the place of foreigner to be able to register it. We have the entire month of January to register it , but we hope to have a place before, “he said in recent days.

Pineda, who according to Transfermarkt has a value of 10.20 million dollars, will reach the Iberian box after passing through Blue Cross, set with which he was crowned in the Clausura 2021.

That championship allowed the Machine to get a title in Mexican soccer after 23 years and Pineda was an important element that helped the celestial team to be crowned in the MX League.

With his arrival at Celta Vigo, Orbelín Pineda he becomes the 44th Mexican player in the military in the Spanish team of the First Division and was added to the list of elements that emigrated to the european football after passing through Blue Cross.

Among the footballers who left the celestial to go to Europe There are Francisco Palencia, who at the time emigrated to Espanyol de Barcelona to play between 2001 and 2002.

Others of those who went through that team and went to Europe They are Javier Aquino, who went to the military with Villarreal, then went through Rayo Vallecano to return to Mexico to play with Tigres where he remains a relevant player for the team, and Mauro Camoranesi, who went to Hellas Verona in Italy in 2001.

Now, Orbelín Pineda fulfills its objective of venturing into European football by being announced as a reinforcement of the Celta Vigo.

Pineda concluded a contract with Cruz Azul on December 31, 2021, a situation that played in favor of the footballer in order to fulfill the dream of reaching European football and will do so through the door of Celta de Vigo.

It is expected that in the next few days Orbelín will be at the command of Eduardo Coudet, coach of the celestial team, who is also an old acquaintance in Mexico, since ‘Chacho’, as a footballer, passed through San Luis and Necaxa; while, as a strategist, he directed Tijuana.

Even before leaving for LaLiga, Pineda defended three teams during his time in Liga MX. He appeared with Querétaro in the maximum circuit, later he went to Chivas, with which he won five championships, and finally he was in the ranks of Cruz Azul, with which he won three more titles.

At Celta de Vigo, 25-year-old Orbelín will meet his compatriot Néstor Araujo, who has been a member of the Spanish club since the summer of 2018, at which point Santos negotiated with the Celestial.

Araujo has had regularity in the four seasons he has been in Spain. The central defender has played 118 games, between LaLiga and Copa del Rey, in which he has added 9,438 minutes, in addition to having collaborated with four annotations and three assists.

With the arrival of Pineda, there will be six Mexicans who will be in the First Division of Spain, since they are currently active, in addition to Néstor Araujo, Héctor Herrera, Diego Lainez, Andrés Guardado and José Juan Macías.