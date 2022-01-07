Official! Cruz Azul strengthens its midfield with Carlos Rodríguez heading to Clausura 2022

‘Charly’ is officially La Maquina player for the first tournament of 2022

Carlos Rodriguez has officially become a new Cruz Azul footballer for Clausura 2022. The Machine announced on its social networks the hiring of ‘Charly’, who arrives at La Noria as part of the negotiation for Luis Romo, who arrived in Monterrey.

Rodríguez, who already has experience in the football of the old continent, debuted in the maximum circuit on September 28, 2016. However, he did so in a match of the Concacaf Champions League, in the duel against Don Bosco, Haiti set.

Charly Rodríguez left the ranks of Rayados to don the colors of Cruz Azul ESPN

In the 2017/2018 season, Rayados sent ‘Charly’ to Toledo of the Third Division of Spain. In that year, the Mexican youth participated in 30 games, in which he added 2,189 minutes, time in which he contributed three annotations.

He returned to Monterrey for 2018/2019 and was immediately considered for the first team and made his presentation in Liga MX in October 2018 and from that moment he earned a place in the starting lineup of the GangEven five months later, he received his first call to the Mexican National Team led by Gerardo Martino.

Carlos Rodríguez won four championships in the three years he was part of the Monterrey first team. In 2019 he achieved a MX League and a Concacaf Champions League; in 2020 he won the Copa MX; while in 2021 he got his second Concacaf Champions League.

Rodríguez has become a recurrent in the calls of the Mexican National Team, even during the summer he was in Jaime Lozano’s final for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, a contest in which ‘Charly’ played five of the six matches on the road del Tri to the bronze medal.

In parallel, Carlos Rodríguez said he was excited about arriving in Cruz Azul as a reinforcement for the Closing 2022 and at the same time said goodbye to the Monterrey team, from which he emerged from the basic forces, and said he hopes to return one day.

“We are going for everything, proud and very excited to arrive at this great Cruz Azul institution,” the player published in a brief comment through his social networks regarding La Maquina.

“I take every good and bad moment that I experienced as scratched. They will always be in my heart I hope one day to return to this which is my home. I wish them the best today and always. Up with Monterrey!”, He concluded.