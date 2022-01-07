‘Nor do I have to stand behind him telling him what to do’

Uriel antuna upon arrival at Blue Cross stated that he never felt ‘clothed’ in Chivas, but nevertheless, Miguel Ponce did not remain silent and responded to the new reinforcement of Machine.

“In this institution there are no more players who have no commitment“he mentioned

The left side of the Guadalajara was forceful in stating that “Nor do I have to be behind him (Antuna) telling him what to do“.

Ponce assured that at all times the team red and white was supporting him.

“As far as I know and that I have seen, all the colleagues were always there to support him, for whatever he needed,” he added in an interview for Fox Sports.

For its part, Miguel did not understand the reference that highlighted Uriel antuna.

“We don’t know if he was really referring to the companions or what he was referring to,” he said.

