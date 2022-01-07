no medical examination is necessary for sex reassignment

Previous laws required medical tests to diagnose the patient with gender dysphoria.

The drug does not require as many medical controls, since a stable concentration of testosterone is maintained, avoiding peaks and alterations.

On December 2, the Ministry of Health announced the inclusion in the pharmaceutical provision of the National Health System of a new hormonal treatment whose active principle is a testosterone decanoate and which is intended, among others, for trans people.

“This drug, known in Spain as reandron, had already existed for a long time, but until now it was not included in the free health coverage,” explains Antonio Becerra, endocrinologist expert in transgender medicine and coordinator of the Community’s Gender Identity Unit. from Madrid. The main advantage of this therapy is that trans men will require fewer intramuscular punctures, usually administered weekly.

“This treatment only involves an intramuscular injection every three months, which makes life much more comfortable,” explains the specialist. In addition, the drug does not require so many medical controls, since a stable concentration of testosterone is maintained, avoiding peaks and alterations.

Medical evaluations to start sex change treatments have been a topic of debate throughout this year. On May 18, the admission to process a bill trans who, by not achieving a simple majority of votes in favor, did not go ahead. But, a month later, the Spanish government approved a bill to allow that from the age of 14 you can change your sex in the civil registry with an administrative procedure without the need for health reports and medical and legal guardianship to proceed with such modification.

Until then, the previous law, of 2007, required that for the change of sex the person had been diagnosed with gender dysphoria, for which it was required a medical or psychological report. In addition, she must have been medically treated for at least two years to accommodate her physical characteristics to those corresponding to sex.

“From my personal point of view, the gender identity of the person is not diagnosed. Identity is a feeling of belonging and does not admit diagnosis. gender self-determination as a principle The regulator has been included in various regional laws for several years. Valencia and Madrid are a sample ”, says Marcelino Gómez Balaguer, from the Gender Identity Unit of the Dr. Peset University Hospital in Valencia and coordinator of the Sexual Identity and Differentiation group of the Spanish Society of Endocrinology and Nutrition (GIDSEEN) of the Spanish Society of Endocrinology and Nutrition (SEEN), established more than 20 years ago years as a multidisciplinary group of professionals involved in the identity issue.

“In the last Spanish National Congress of Psychiatry, the board of directors already put a headline that transsexuality is not a disease. And the World Health Organization (WHO) stopped considering it a mental disorder in 2018. That is why a psychiatric examination is no longer a mandatory requirement to start hormonal treatment ”, justifies Becerra, who attended her first case of sex change in the 92. According to a publication of the magazine Endocrinology and Metabolism Clinics of North America, the rough estimate of the trans and non-binary population ranges from 0.1% to 2% among adults.

Although in Spain there are no exact data on the prevalence of the trans population in Spain, experts are increasingly finding more cases of patients who want to transit.

Lifetime hormonal treatment

“The current profile of users we serve has changed a lot in recent years. A few years ago the percentage of transgender people requesting surgery was very high. Currently, the “corporeality” model and the very dynamics of society make transgender people request less binary and rigid models of intervention, ”explains Gómez Balaguer.

“Before there was a higher proportion of trans women, but in recent years we are observing a worldwide phenomenon: it is mainly girls between the ages of 16 and 18 who want to transition to men. The prevalence of people who are born women, but who feel they are men is growing exponentially “, says Becerra, until a month ago coordinator and member of the Sexual Identity and Differentiation group of the Spanish Society of Endocrinology and Nutrition (GIDSEEN).

For the specialist, the search for identity is a slow process “that must go step by step. You cannot start with an irreversible intervention, such as an operation, but you have to start with the changeable, with the change of clothes, for example.

It starts with a low dose of hormones and we move forward. When a year and a half or two have passed, then we propose surgery ”, details the endocrinologist from the Community of Madrid. “And it must be taken into account that the treatment is for life, without hormones the bones are decalcified, whether male or female. If they have had surgery they will always need hormones for their bones! ”He adds.

In Spain there are several centers that have specialized units in gender and identity but, except in the case of a mastectomy, only some communities such as Madrid, Andalusia, the Basque Country, Valencia or Catalonia, perform gender reassignment surgeries.

According to the Center for Oncological Surgery, which has a unit specialized in gynecological surgery, this type of intervention has doubled in our country in the last five years. In Becerra’s words, “specialized surgical personnel are scarce and should be increased. Making a vagina that is physically functional and aesthetic at the same time for an expert who has done many is not complicated ”.

“Masculinizing genital surgeries do not give good results so they are still in little demand”, adds the coordinator of the GIDSEEN group, explaining that “transgender women do not necessarily reject their genitalia. The demand for this type of surgery continues to be very important, but in young people the experience of the genital has changed a lot. In the case of transgender men, mastectomy is mostly requested ”.

Vaginoplasty, whose purpose is to create a vagina in the person who was born male, consists of removing the testicles (orchiectomy) and penis (penectomy), creating a vagina with penile or colon tissue (vaginoplasty), creating a vulva ( vulvoplasty), create a clitoris (clitoroplasty) and create genital lips (labiaplasty). There are two forms of intervention.

On the one hand, it can be carried out by penile inversion, “in which the skin of the penis and scrotum are inverted to create a vagina. As if it were a sock ”, details the specialist. The other method is through the pedunculated rectosigmoidal flap, an operation in which the end of the large intestine is used to create the vagina. “This is less frequent because it is more complicated. A tissue with sapofritic bacteria placed for other functions can make them turn out to be pathogenic. “

In the opinion of the expert from the Dr. Peset University Hospital, “it is not a good strategy to perform surgeries on a body that is still developing and on people with a gender identity in training and in a phase still of identity construction. It is convenient to set an individualized strategy according to each life history and the severity of the dysphoria. We must assess the person’s clinical situation, associated risk factors, smoking, skin condition, surgical risks, etc. “

According to Becerra, “the real problem with these interventions occurs when patients come across inexperienced hands, as happened before with bariatric surgery. Now there is experience, but before there were many disasters and even deaths ”.

The expert in transgender medicine points out another problem when it comes to sex reassignment: “not all people who transition come to a specialist from scratch, they may have been self-medicating for years, without having had any medical attention. Some have been subjected by inexperienced hands, with surgeries that have to be modified, with penis mutilation or oils that have been injected for breast development, for example ”.

In addition to the genitals, sex change operations require facial and voice surgery, among other aspects. “That is why, even if it is an endocrine issue, it is so important to have a disciplinary team to carry out a complete process of sex reassignment”, emphasizes the specialist. Our job is not only to administer powerful hormones or offer a scalpel, but to inform people, explore alternative routes to medication and accompany them in making their decisions “, concludes Gómez-Balaguer.

Source: Univadis