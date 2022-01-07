Nissan Frontier PRO-4X, now with a gasoline engine in Colombia

As an alternative to diesel, the Nissan Frontier PRO-4X, the top version of this midsize pick-up, received a 2.5-liter, 162-hp gasoline engine.

The 2022 launches began in Colombia. In this case, the novelty comes from the side of the pick-ups, with the premiere of the Nissan Frontier PRO-4X with gasoline engine, a model that complements the other versions powered by this type of fuel. Until now, this top-of-the-line version was offered only with the engine 188 hp 2.5-liter Turbo Diesel, which is still valid.

This medium truck debuted in our country exactly one year ago, maintaining the leadership in its category. It stands out for qualities such as reliability and versatility, as well as its robust appearance, coupled with a wide range of options according to the need of users.

Specifically, the Nissan Frontier PRO-4X excels in an imposing design, sporty aesthetics and a suspension system that allows it to perform very well on and off the road. In addition, it incorporates the advanced assists Nissan Intelligent Mobility, to protect the driver, passengers and other actors on the road.

Nissan Frontier PRO-4X, now with a gasoline engine

The biggest novelty in this Nissan Frontier PRO-4X is the four-cylinder QR25DE gasoline engine and 2.5 liters, with an improved power of 162 hp at 6,000 rpm and torque of 238 Nm at 4,000 rpm. It is associated with a seven-speed automatic with manual option, and all-wheel drive with low, can be operated from the inside on the fly by means of a system “Shift On The Fly”.

Incorporates active brake limited slip differential (B-LSD) and double wishbone suspension forward and Multilink behind, with coil spring on telescopic shock absorber and stabilizer bar on both axes. To this, add direction with hydraulic assistance.

Likewise, the brakes are ventilated discs on the front wheels and drum on the rear. As support, they have the assists anti-blocking (ABS), electronic brake distribution (EBD) and brake assistant (BA).

Design details

There are several specific design elements that distinguish the Nissan Frontier PRO-4X from the rest of the range. Among them are the brand’s black emblem with red lettering, and black elements such as the fender, grill, locks and roof rails. The grill is of the “interlaced” type, inspired by the Nissan Titan. The thicker, more vertical grille gives the impression of reaching out and grabbing the motor.

The “Frontier” name is etched above the grille and across the tailgate. On the sides are accented running boards and wheel arches, as well as tires with 17-inch black alloy wheels. In the back, the led lights with chrome visors.

Now in the cockpit improved soundproofing. There is greater sound insulation, as well as laminated windshield and front windows, reducing the feeling of stress for the driver and front passenger. It has a multifunctional three-spoke steering wheel, display “Advanced Driver Assist” and media center with an eight-inch screen, compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Nissan Frontier PRO-4X: General Equipment

Next, we present the string element list for the Nissan Frontier PRO-4X in terms of its exterior appearance, occupant comfort, active and passive safety, as well as the package of driving assistance Nissan Intelligent Mobility.

Exterior

LED headlights with light signature (LED daylight)

LED fog lights

Taillights with LED combination

Third Stop LED

Exterior mirrors in body color, with integrated turn signal, adjustment and electric folding.

Rain sensor

Sensor on and off automatic lights

Side rails on platter for load adjustment with four movable hooks

Internal coating for plato protection

Front bumper in body color

Rear bumper in body color

Side steps in black

Inside

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Height adjustable tiller

Sports leather upholstery

Driver’s seat with height adjustment

Rear center armrest

Functionalities

Audio system with four speakers and two tweeters

Built-in GPS navigation

Air conditioning with dual-zone automatic control

Power windows with one-touch function for the driver

Cruce control

Smart key + power button

Security

Six airbags: Two front, two side and two curtain

Vehicle dynamic control (VDC)

Hill Start Assist (HSA)

Hill Descent Control (HDC)

ISOFIX child restraint system

Rear parking sensors

Driving assistance

4 × 4 all terrain peripheral vision monitor (four cameras) + moving object detector (IAVM)

Intelligent Emergency Brake Assist (IEB)

Intelligent Forward Collision Alert (FCW)

Driver Attention Alert (DAA)

Blind Spot Sensors (BSW)

Lane Departure Warning (LDW)

Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)

High beam assist (HBA)

Dimensions and capacities

Length: 5.25 meters

Width: 1.88 meters

Height: 1.85 meters

Wheelbase: 3.15 meters

Minimum ground clearance: 227.2 millimeters

Angle of attack: 31 °

Departure angle: 25.3 °

Ventral angle: 22.9 °

Available load capacity: 1,135 kg

Prices and versions in Colombia

With the incorporation of the Nissan Frontier PRO-4X, this is how the range of the mid-size pickup is formed, availablewith gasoline engine

:

– Frontier Chassis Gasoline 4 × 2: $ 90,990,000

– Frontier Single Cabin (Plato) Gasoline 4 × 2: $ 95,990,000

– Frontier Double Cabin Gasoline 4 × 2: $ 113,990,000

– Frontier Double Cabin Sabanera Gasoline 4 × 2: $ 118,990,000

– Frontier Double Cabin Pro-4X Gasoline (4 × 4): $ 183,990,000 -new model-

Valid in January 2022.

