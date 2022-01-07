Nicolas Cage will be a father for the third time at 57

2022 couldn’t have started in a better way for Nicolas Cage. The popular actor and his wife, Riko Shibata, have announced that they will become parents this year, the magazine has confirmed. People, which ensures that future dads couldn’t be more delighted with the news.

Actor Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibate will become parents this year. GTRES

This will be Shibata’s first child, while it will be the third time for the actor, who already has two children from two previous relationships: Weston, 31, the result of his relationship with actress Christina Fulton and who has already given him two grandchildren; and Kal-El, 16, from his marriage to fellow actress Alice Kim, his longest-lasting partner to date, having been together for more than a decade.

Nicolas Cage with his son, Kal El, and his ex-wife, Alice Kim, in a file image. GTRES

This happy event will expand the family of the actor, who at 57 seems to have achieved the happiness and stability he longed for with Shibata, 27, whom he married in February 2021 in a ceremony at the Wynn hotel in Las Vegas.





Read also

DRAFTING

Shibata is the actor’s fifth wife, whom he met during a trip to Shiga, Japan, the girl’s homeland, a few weeks after the dissolution of his troubled marriage with waitress Erika Koike, which lasted just four days, in 2019. The actor fell madly in love with the young woman, whom he casually asked for during a video call a few days after meeting and months later they were getting married in Las Vegas.

Nicolas Cage and his wife in a rare public appearance last November. GTRES

Contrary to what happened with his previous partners, Nicolas Cage has hardly been seen in public with his wife, except on two occasions when they met photographers on the red carpet during the premiere of one of the actor’s latest films.

Read also