News: Streaming Filmmakers: Wes Anderson & Kore-Eda Hirokazu Filming With Netflix; and Luca Guadagnino, with Apple

-Anderson returns to Roald Dahl’s universe with The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar . -Kore-eda Hirokazu will do the series The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House . -Guadagnino will shoot a biopic about Audrey Hepburn.

–WES ANDERSON. More than a decade after Fantastic Mr. Fox, Wes Anderson will return to the literary world of Roald Dahl with the transposition of The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, book published in 1977. Filming will begin soon in England with Benedict Cumberbatch as the protagonist with a premiere scheduled for 2023 on Netflix. Anderson recently finished filming in Spain Asteroid city, film with Tilda Swinton, Bill Murray, Adrien Brody, Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie, Rupert Friend, Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Bryan Cranston, Hope Davis, Jeffrey Wright, Liev Schreiber, Tony Revolori and Matt Dillon to be released in late this year. Thus, there will be Wes Anderson in three consecutive seasons: The French Chronicle, Asteroid city Y The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar.

–KORE-EDA HIROKAZU. Director of We are Family confirmed that he will be the showrunner, produce, write and direct some episodes of The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House, a series that Netflix will premiere later this year based on a popular comic that sold almost two million copies in Japan. The series co-directors with Kore-Eda Hirokazu will be Tsuno Megumi (Ten Years Japan), Okuyama Hiroshi (Jesus) and Sato Takuma (Any Crybabies Around?).

–LUCA GUADAGNINO. The multifaceted and prolific Italian director – who just finished the film Bones and All– will film a biopic about iconic actress Audrey Hepburn starring Rooney Mara and Apple in production. The maker of Call me by your name will be responsible for shooting the script written by Michael Mitnick.

