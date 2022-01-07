Newcastle confirm the signing of Kieran Trippier until June 2024

MADRID – Kieran Trippier will be a Newcastle United player until June 2024, as both clubs announced early on Friday, as announced by ESPN on December 23.

Newcastle transferred an offer to Atlético de Madrid the week of December 20. Despite interest from other English clubs such as Tottenham Hotspur, Trippier was clear from the start that he wanted to play at St. James Park.

Kieran Trippier poses in a Nerwcastle United uniform @NUFC

The right-back expressly asked both Diego Pablo Simeone and Miguel Ángel Gil Marín, CEO of Atlético de Madrid, to facilitate an exit for personal reasons.

The English player’s wish was to return to England due to his family’s lack of adaptation to Spain and, furthermore, because the contract offered by Newscastle was “irrefutable”, according to sources from the operation reveal to ESPN.

The player showed his joy for the new adventure in the Premier League on his Twitter account, although he made no mention of the mattresses.

“I am delighted to arrive at Newcastle. Everyone knows how passionate their hobby is and I will give it my all for them. I really want to start working ”, declared the former mattress defender.

Last Tuesday, Trippier asked the club for permission to absent himself from training and close his new contract with Newcastle. ESPN learned that Atleti tried, at the last minute, to convince the Englishman to reconsider his position, with the result already known. And it is that the performance of the Englishman at Atleti has been very remarkable, with 86 games played and 11 assists.



For a few days, Atleti has been working on the search for a right back to replace Trippier. The idea of ​​sports management is to find, as a first option, a profile that can also act as a central one. They like names like Zeki Çelik, Lille’s Turkish side, or César Azpilicueta, although in the case of Chelsea’s side, who would be one of Simeone’s favorites, it seems almost impossible. Mukiele, from RB Leipzig, or Sidibe, from AS Monaco, are also on the agenda for Atlético de Madrid, among others.

Some sector of the club does not rule out, however, that the team can hold out without signing until June. The sports management is not in favor of this option, since the team would only stay with Sime Vrsaljko as the only specific right-back. In addition, the option of delaying Marcos Llorente again to the defense does not like Cholo, who prefers that he play closer to the area.