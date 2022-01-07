new electric truck with 670 hp

Kenworth introduced its new T680E electric truck at CES 2022. It has a maximum power of 670 hp and a range of 241 km.

The company Kenworth presented at CES 2022 its new electric truck, the T680E. Designed for pickup and delivery services, as well as regional transportation and trucking.

Thus, the Kenworth T680E has a electric propulsion system with 536 continuous horsepower and up to 670 hp peak power and 2,200 Nm of torque. Depending on the brand, the truck is capable of reaching a top speed of 105 km / h.

In addition, it has a estimated range of 241 kms and incorporates an industry standard SAE CCS1 charging port and can be fully charged in about three hours. It also features Meritor’s Blue Horizon 14Xe electric tandem powertrain.

Electric truck: features

Thus, the new electric truck is available as a day cab, tractor or straight truck in a 6 × 4 axle configuration. It should be noted that the model is at the stand of Paccar Innovations.

In fact, electric model charging stations from Paccar Parts in the United States, maximize coverage on a full range of Kenworth zero-emission vehicles, along with power output ranging from 20 kW and 350 kW.

What’s more, customers have the ability to purchase chargers for electric models at Kenworth dealers. On the other hand, the brand has not yet revealed prices of the new zero emissions truck.

Regarding the matter, Kevin Baney, general manager of Kenworth and vice president of Paccar, said “eThe T680E builds on Kenworth’s fine heritage of providing outstanding and productive truck fleets and operators driven by quality, innovation and technology“.

