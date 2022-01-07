Netflix premieres: Red Alert, the next Netflix film that unites The Rock, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds: what is it about and when is it released?

Red alert, the next big premiere of Netflix, is intended to be one of the biggest movies on the platform. The film ran under the direction of Rawson Marshall Thurber, who is known for previously working with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson on ‘The Skyscraper’ and ‘A Space and a Half’.

Universal Pictures initially planned to release it for theaters. However, in mid-2019, the studio sold the distribution rights to Netflix; so now we will enjoy this production from the comfort of our homes.

How many million dollars did Netflix invest in Red Alert?

For the realization of this film, Netflix spent a generous $ 130 million; since it seeks to compete with other streaming platforms such as Disney +, Prime Video and HBO Max.

In April, Netflix released its first quarter 2021 earnings report and communicated what to allocate $ 17 billion worth of content. In a letter to shareholders, recovered by Variety, Netflix stated that “As we have pointed out previously, the delays in production due to COVID-19 in 2020 will lead to a 2021 grid that will have a greater weight in the second half of the year, with a lot of franchises coming back. “

What is Red Alert, the next Netflix movie about?

The plot permeate within espionage. The official synopsis explains: “When Interpol sends out a ‘Red Alert’, it means that Police departments around the world must be on the alert to catch the most wanted criminals. All alarms go off when a reckless robbery unites the best FBI agent (Dwayne Johnson) with two rival criminals (Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds) – a coincidence that will make the unpredictable happen. “

What is the cast of Red Alert?

So far, we know that three great celebrities will come together for this production: Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson, and Ryan Reynolds.

Gal gadot is an Israeli actress, producer and model. Is best known for her role as Wonder Woman in movies like ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’, ‘Wonder Woman’, ‘Justice League’, among others. Gadot also served two years in the Israel Defense Forces as a combat instructor, and studied law and international relations at IDC Herzliya University.

Dwayne johnson is an American actor and professional wrestler. It is known as ‘The Rock’ and is famous for his participation in films such as ‘Fast & Furious’, ‘Moana’, ‘San Andreas’, among others. In addition, he has been a champion ten times in the fight; Among them, eight championships have been from World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

Ryan reynolds is a Canadian-American actor, film producer, and businessman. His fame grew due to the interpretation of the superhero Deadpool in 2016 and later productions. Reynolds also participated in ‘The Proposal’, ‘Buried’ and ‘Green Lantern’.

When does Red Alert premiere on Netflix?

Dwayne Johnson shared on his social networks that The movie will hit Netflix on November 12, so we still have to wait a few months to enjoy this thriller.

