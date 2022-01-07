more assaults by a civil servant in a clinic

The attacks received by a photojournalist from the Newspaper revealed that it is not the first time that Erick Daniel Torres Morales, administrator of the Family Medicine Unit 56 of the IMSS, has incurred mistreatment and offenses against successors.

As we reported, this Thursday, January 6, a photojournalist received physical and verbal aggression at the doors of clinic 56 of the IMSS, on Calle 65 between 44 and 46, when he took pictures and videotaped complaints from rights holders.

The physical assault occurred at 12:15 p.m. at the hands of a guard who he hit him and tried to take his camera away when people started complaining.

To understand better: They attack a journalist from Diario de Yucatán at the IMSS clinic in Mérida

Then came the verbal attacks of the alleged director of the clinic, as the guard called him (in the end it was learned that it was Torres Morales).

Now Cecilia Belem Romero Ruiz sent us a letter stating that on January 4 she He was also a victim of mistreatment by the official, who refused to be given attention despite being the rightful titleholder.

More than 6 hours of waiting without receiving attention

Accompanied by a video, the woman explains that on Tuesday 4, at 3:30 pm, she asked to speak with a TAOD (Technician for Assistance and Orientation to the Rightholder) since patients who came from 9 in the morning for respiratory problems had not received care medical.

“The patients of the respiratory triage by Covid-19 were found from 9 am without being treated even with severe symptoms“.

It indicates that the reception staff, who did not wear identification badges and did not want to identify themselves, refused to call the TAOD on duty.

He accuses intimidation and aggressions of Torres Morales

In his place Torres Morales got out, who also did not carry a visible identification, he adds.

Ensures that the IMSS official verbally attacked her with false accusations.

“(He said) that he went daily every week to upset people, being my first time in a year in going to the unit.”

“Y that the health service would restrict me for a year”.

Threats to withdraw from the site

“Through intimidation he told me to withdraw, that they were not going to attend to the other people if I did not leave, “he adds.

“He told the security guard not to let me go to the medical unit.”

The complainant claims that she questioned Torres Morales about his name and position, but refused to reveal them.

“Giving a bad treatment of patients, intimidating me, defaming me and wanting to deny me my right to health, “he emphasizes.

Complaint before the IMSS and the State Comptroller

Ensures that filed a complaint with the IMSS and with the Office of the Comptroller’s Office General of the State of Yucatán.

However, he points out that the Comptroller’s Office explained to him that It is a complicated process because the IMSS is a federal body and it would be difficult for his complaint to proceed,

“What remains for us as beneficiaries to report these cases of intimidation and mistreatment of workers in this sector?”

“Are they under a protective shield by which can commit these acts of aggression against sick people Who need medical attention and get away with it? “, he concludes.