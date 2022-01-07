Monster Hunter Rise for PC confirms filters and other options not available on Nintendo Switch – Nintenderos

We bring more details from a new message related to one of the most prominent games in the Nintendo Switch catalog. We are talking in this case of Monster hunter rise.

In the tweet that we leave you below, we can know some functions that are included in the PC version and that are not available on Nintendo Switch for now. These are screen filters (black and white, sepia, Japanese style, warring lands style, cinema style), ultra-wide screen support, high-resolution textures, unlimited frame rates, and other customization options.

For now it is unknown if they will reach the hybrid console. We leave you with the message:

#MHRise arrives on PC on January 12 with a sweet set of screen filters!

🔲 Black & White

📷 Sepia

🏯 Japanese Style

🔥 Warring Lands Style

🎥 Cinema Style (x2) Wishlist / Pre-purchase: https://t.co/x3RI7XJ7eH pic.twitter.com/yFb8CwkXM0 – Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) January 7, 2022

What do you think? You have our full coverage of the Monster Hunter Rise title at this link.

Monster Hunter Rise Adventure

Go hunting whenever and wherever you want with Monster Hunter Rise for Nintendo Switch! Freely explore vast environments inspired by ancient Japan, defeat fierce wild monsters, either solo or cooperatively with friends, and forge powerful weapons and armor with the loot you earn in this incredible action RPG. The sighting of a terrible legendary monster signals the return of a catastrophe that threatens to plunge the Kamura village into chaos. With the help of the village elder and its inhabitants, you must hone your hunting skills and save this peaceful village from the devastation of monsters. From the chordopter, which allows you to travel through the air and execute devastating attacks while taking control of monsters, to the support offered by new comrades like the Canyne, the game comes loaded with new ways to explore and hunt your prey. A veritable army of colossal beasts, including some new ones like the terrifying Magnamalo and others known to fans of the series, like the Tigrex and the Mizutsune, will make things very difficult for the brave hunters who dare with them. Here is a small sample of the titans that you will find out there.

