Moderna expects another booster dose to be needed in the fall

(Bloomberg) – Moderna Inc. CEO Stephane Bancel said another round of COVID-19 booster shots will likely be needed in the Northern Hemisphere fall, even if the omicron variant helps make the world. move more quickly to a stage where you are living with the virus.

“Assuming omicron is an acceleration to the endemic phase, I still believe that we are going to need reinforcements in the fall of 2022 and onward,” Bancel said in a presentation Thursday night at a conference on health care organized by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. It is impossible to predict the potential impact of the new mutations on the severity of the disease, the chief executive said, adding that it is too early to say whether everyone will need a boost in future years.

He also believes that the reinforcements applied this month or in the last quarter of 2021 will likely provide protection until spring begins in the northern hemisphere.

Countries around the world have been rushing to apply booster vaccines in a bid to slow the spread of the omicron variant, although it is unclear for how long the boosters will protect against COVID. Israel has begun giving a fourth dose of the vaccine to people 60 and older, while battling a record number of new cases.

Last month, preliminary data from the UK indicated that the protection of a booster vaccine against omicron infection declines more rapidly than has been seen against the delta variant. However, if a previously seen pattern with delta is maintained, vaccines will continue to prevent people from getting seriously ill.

Moderna is still working on a specific vaccine for the omicron variant and hopes to begin human trials very soon, Bancel said. The company will also continue to search for vaccines designed for a combination of different variants, he said.

