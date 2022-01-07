Michael Keaton forgot George Clooney’s Batman when they met

Michael Keaton has been Beetlejuice, Batman and Birdman. Despite his extensive filmography, the actor is still best known for a handful of fan-favorite performances. Of course, Keaton was only the first to play Batman in a film adaptation of the DC Comics hero. Many more Batman movies have followed him, including George Clooney in batman and robin. Ironically, Keaton completely forgot about their connection when the two stars worked together.

Jorge Clooney | colin davey

Where were the careers of Michael Keaton and George Clooney in the late 90s?

In the late 1990s, Keaton was at the end of a series of film projects. The actor was a mainstay of the big screen during the 1980s and 1990s. Then, by the end of the last decade, he was ready to take a break from the industry. Interestingly, around the same time, Clooney’s movie star was on the rise, following his appearance on the hit NBC series. Emergencies.

After the romantic comedy A good day and horror thriller From dusk to dawn The year before, Clooney’s path to becoming a leading man on the big screen was in full swing in 1997. That year, he co-starred with Nicole Kidman in The peacemaker and header batman and robin. In the latter case, Clooney replaced Val Kilmer, who had played the title role in 1995. batman forever after Keaton walked away from the project.

▶»Src =» https://www.youtube.com/embed/dzb7Q7HAIi8?feature=oembed »frameborder =» 0 ″ allow = »accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture »allowfullscreen>

RELATED: Michael Keaton Had The Best Experience Making ‘Beetlejuice’

The actors weren’t joined because of their shared experience as Batman.

Technically, Keaton and Clooney bat Man movies exist in the same universe. Despite the changes behind the scenes, the Bruce Wayne Clooney brings to life in batman and robin it’s supposed to be the same one that Keaton originated in 1989. However, this fact escaped Keaton’s mind when he joined Clooney in the 1998 crime comedy. Out of sightKeaton told The Guardian.

“I do not [talk about Batman with George Clooney], but he would yell at me, ‘Hey, brotherhood!’ And I’d say, ‘Hey!’ But I had no idea what he meant. Swear to God! And he did it a lot of times: ‘Brotherhood!’ And then someone explained it to me and I said, ‘Ohhhhh!’ I mean, I think I forgot I was in [Batman & Robin]. “

Keaton openly acknowledges that he did not care about the direction Warner Bros. took. bat Man movies after he left. And he’s easily forgiven for not giving Clooney credit for his only time in the bat suit. After all, batman and robin It was a critical and commercial disappointment. It effectively wiped out the franchise for nearly a decade, until Christopher Nolan dusted it off in 2005. The beginning of batman.

▶»Src =» https://www.youtube.com/embed/YTBVcg7NOqE?feature=oembed »frameborder =» 0 ″ allow = »accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture »allowfullscreen>

Michael Keaton Returns As Batman For 2022 Movie ‘The Flash’

With Out of sight, Keaton created his own little shared universe. The actor appears briefly as Ray Nicolette, a character he previously played in 1997. jackie brown. Both films are based on novels by Elmore Leonard, and Keaton’s stunt cast created a fun crossover for fans.

Now though shared movie universes are the way of business. And while Keaton is already Vulture in Marvel Cinematic Universes, he returns to Batman in 2022. The actor joins Ezra Miller as the titular hero in the DC Extended Universe film. The flashwhich will also feature Bruce Wayne’s Ben Affleck retaliation.

RELATED: Michael Keaton Still Faces Fans Over This Movie: “I’m Just The Guy In It”