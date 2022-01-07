Meteorite in Guadalajara: They capture a spectacular meteoroid in the sky of the ZMG (VIDEO)

A meteoroid that crossed the skies of Guadalajara surprised citizens at dawn this Friday by observing the piece of solid fragment from space that was observed in much of the Metropolitan Area of ​​Guadalajara (ZMG).

About at 00:34 hours the meteoroid was captured in the Guadalajara sky surprising people who were still awake or who work at night. According to various reports, the show could be seen by inhabitants of Michoacán and Puebla.

What was the object that lit up the night at the ZMG?

“They create a kind of bubbles inside and get to impact”

The Institute of Astronomy and Meteorology (YO SOY) of the University of Guadalajara explained that it was a meteoroid, unlike a meteor this one never touched the surface, Gerardo Ramos Larios, research professor explained the difference and part of this phenomenon.

“This phenomenon it’s more common than it seemsDuring the day this type of object could be entering the Earth’s atmosphere, but since the sky is so bright we cannot see it, these phenomena that happen daily in the day or at night are shooting stars, this type of pebbles that are called meteoroids that get warmer when entering the atmosphere, enter at very high speed, imagine that you are going in a car at 100 kilometers per hour the air throws it back very easily, you fight with force; However meteoroids, enter at about 40 kilometers per second, so much heat is generated that these objects begin to shine, as if they were melted, in terms it is called ablation, by heating they begin to shine and disintegrate in the atmosphere ”, commented the specialist.

Ramos Larios pointed out that the meteoroid would have a size of between 20 to 60 centimeters, when the rock comes into contact with the atmosphere they break apart, he also detailed part of the composition.

“The best known are those that are made of iron and nickel, they are very representative, they create a kind of bubbles inside and hit, the main compounds are known as chondrites, they are metallic, they have that particular shape,” he said.

Several videos of the moment when the meteoroid crosses the sky circulate on social networks; a couple reacted astonished by the events.

