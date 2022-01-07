Meryl Streep, Paul Auster and 300 artists calling for the release of prisoners in Cuba

Actress Meryl Streep and other artists, writers and characters from the cultural world sent a statement to the Cuban government calling for the release of Cuban prisoners on the island. EFE / Will Oliver Photo: WILL OLIVER

Some 300 personalities from the world of art and culture from many countries, such as Mario Vargas Llosa, Isabel Allende and Meryl Streep, on Wednesday asked the Cuban government to release “all the artists arbitrarily detained” on the island, shaken this year by outbreaks of protests.

“The Cuban government must respect freedom of expression, release artists who have been arbitrarily detained, desist from abusive criminal charges, and allow those in exile to return to their country,” the NGO Human Rights Watch claims in a statement. , co-signer of the appeal.

In the open letter, internationally renowned writers such as Vargas Llosa, Elena Poniatowska, Isabel Allende, Orhan Pamuk, Paul Auster, Zadie Smith, JM Coetzee, Jules Feiffer and Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie stand out.

The long list also includes actress Meryl Streep and Cuban artists such as Tania Bruguera, Coco Fusco and Hamlet Lavastida.

“It is no wonder that some want to silence us when we bear witness to the voices of those who would not otherwise be heard. They are afraid of the truth because, once revealed, it can no longer be hidden or contained, “says Poniatowska, quoted in the statement.

On November 27, 2020, some 300 artists demonstrated in Havana to demand more freedom of expression. The movement opened the door to a series of protests in Cuba until July 11, the most important since the 1959 revolution.

“The Cuban government has committed systematic abuses against dozens of independent artists, including arbitrary arrests and abusive restrictions on movement and communications,” they denounce in the open letter.

Many of the artists, among them the interpreters of the song “Patria y Vida” Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara and Maykel Castillo, “are still in preventive detention and face unjust or unfounded criminal charges” and “others are still subject to arbitrary criminal proceedings or have been been forced to remain in exile ”, they lament.

On November 16, the opposition platform Cuba Decide denounced the arrest of more than 100 people and the house arrest of a hundred activists to prevent them, according to them, from participating in demonstrations planned the day before.

The artist collective is supported by Pen America, a freedom of expression organization.

“Imprisoning artists or forcing them into exile forever for their artistic creation, their words and ideas is an abusive and inhuman act,” they protest.

Among the signatories is the Cuban Hamlet Lavastida, forced into exile in Europe in September after being arrested in Cuba in June, accused of “inciting crime” through social networks.

Cuba is experiencing its worst economic crisis in almost 30 years, which has generated a serious shortage of food and medicine, as well as growing social discontent.

Authorities accuse the organizers of the protests of being agents trained and financed by the United States to provoke regime change.