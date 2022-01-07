Mega Man games receive significant temporary discounts on the Nintendo Switch eShop – Nintenderos

We again bring more good offers for users interested in nintenderos products. This time the information will be great for those of you who are looking for an outstanding title of Nintendo switch at a good price.

In the European and American eShop are currently offering us the games of Megaman at temporarily reduced prices. This is a really outstanding compilation of titles, so we definitely recommend you take a look at the offer. You can find our tutorial on how to create an American account from any territory here.

You can already see its availability below until January 12, 2022:

Mega Man 11 – $ 14.99 (normally $ 29.99)

Mega Man Legacy Collection – $ 9.99 (normally $ 14.99)

Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 – $ 9.99 (normally $ 19.99)

Mega Man X Legacy Collection – $ 9.99 (normally $ 19.99)

Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 – $ 9.99 (normally $ 19.99)

Mega Man Zero / ZX Legacy Collection – $ 19.79 (normally $ 29.99)

If you are looking for a good Nintendo Switch game, this is definitely a good opportunity. Remember that we have previously received similar summer offers for various products: you have them compiled here.

