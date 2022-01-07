Meet the most anticipated films for this year | Movie theater

SCREAM/ The fifth installment in the horror franchise is set 25 years after a murder spree shook the city of Woodsboro. Now, a new assassin in the Ghostface mask hunts down a group of teenagers. Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette return for the film. It premieres January 13.

DEATH ON THE NILE /Mystery thriller that works as a sequel to the 2017 film. It centers on detective Hercule Poirot aboard the SS Karnak trying to identify which of the passengers is the perpetrator of a murder. They star Gal Gadot, Kenneth Branagh, Annette Bening and Tom Bateman. Premieres February 11.

UNCHARTED / Based on the video game series of the same name, the action film features Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) and his partner Sully (Mark Wahlberg), trying to find the greatest treasure in history. Premieres February 18.

THE BATMAN / The superhero’s ‘live-action’ film is directed by Matt Reeves and stars Robert Pattison, Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, Colin Farrell and Andy Serkis. Set during his second year of fighting crime, it features Batman following the serial killer The Riddler and starting new alliances to eliminate corruption in Gotham City. Premieres March 4.

MORBIUS /Starring Jared Leto and Adria Arjona, it tells the story of a biochemist who tries to cure himself of a strange blood disease, but ends up infected with a form of vampirism. Based on the character from the comics, the proposal will connect with the cinematic universe of Spider-Man and Marvel Studios. Premieres April 1.

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2 /Sequel to the 2020 film. When Doctor Eggman returns in search of the Master Emerald with the help of Knuckles, Sonic and his new friend Tails must find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands. Starring Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz, and Idris Elba. Premieres April 8.

FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE SECRETS OF DUMBLEDORE /The third installment of the new trilogy within the Harry Potter universe, takes place several years after the events of The Crimes of Grindelwald and follows Albus Dumbledore, commissioning Newt Scamander and his allies, on a mission that takes them to the heart of the army of the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald. Starring Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, Ezra Miller, and Mads Mikkelsen. Premieres April 8.

THE NORTHMAN /Director Robert Eggers’ new film is set in the early 10th century in Iceland and centers on a Viking prince, who must go on a mission of revenge after his father is killed by his uncle. The historical epic features Alexander Skarsgard, Nicole Kidman, Anya Taylor-Joy and Willem Dafoe. Premieres April 22.

DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS / Sequel to the 2016 film that serves as the 28th installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). It takes place after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home and the first season of Loki. It shows Doctor Strange opening the door to the multiverse and encountering a threat too great for his combined forces with Wong and Wanda Maximoff. Premieres May 6.

TOP GUN: MAVERICK / Sequel to the 1986 classic Top Gun film, about the return of Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise), one of the best aviators in the Navy, who must face the past while training a new squad of graduates for a dangerous mission. The cast includes Jennifer Connelly, Milles Teller, Jon Hamm, and Val Kilmer. Premieres May 27.

JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION / Set four years after the events of The Fallen Kingdom, this sequel shows humans dealing with invasive species of dinosaurs. The sixth installment in the Jurassic Park series features Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum. Premieres June 10.

LIGHTYEAR / This animated ‘spin-off’ of the Toy Story series serves as the origin story for the fictional character Buzz Lightyear, who inspired the toy figure of the same name. The film stars Chris Evans and Taika Waititi. Premieres June 17.

THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER /In the twenty-ninth installment of the MCU and the fourth Thor movie, the God of Thunder will have Lady Thor as a companion. The film includes performances by Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale and Chris Pratt. Premieres July 8.

BULLET TRAIN /Action thriller about five assassins aboard a Japanese bullet train, who realize that their individual assignments are interconnected. The film stars Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock, Michael Shannon, Joey King and the singer Bad Bunny. Premieres July 15.

BLACK ADAM /Starring Dwayne Johnson, this superhero movie works as a ‘spin-off’ of the film Shazam! (2019) and the eleventh installment of the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). The film will tell the origin story of the antihero Teth-Adam. Premieres July 29.

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE 7 /The seventh installment of the spy action series stars Tom Cruise, Hayle Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, and Angela Bassett. The sequel continues the adventures of super agent Ethan Hunt and his team. Premieres September 30.

SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE (PART ONE) /This sequel to the Oscar-winning Best Animated Film of 2018, sees Miles Morales, aka Spider-Man, embark on an adventure through the multiverse with Gwen Stacy (Spider-Woman) and a new team of Spider- Mans, who must face a powerful villain. Premieres October 7.

HALLOWEEN ENDS /Direct sequel to Halloween and Halloween Kills that closes the new trilogy of the horror classic. In it, the saga between Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and the serial killer, Michael Myers, comes to an end. Premieres October 14.

THE FLASH /The twelfth installment within the DCEU sees Barry Allen (Flash) travel back in time to prevent the murder of his mother, bringing serious unintended consequences to his timeline. Directed by Andy Muschietti, the film stars Era Miller, Michael Keaton, Ben Affleck, and Sasha Calle. Premieres November 4.

BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER / Actors Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman and Winston Duke return for this sequel to the 2018 hit and the 30th installment of the MCU. It premieres November 11.

AVATAR 2 / Sequel to one of the highest grossing films of all time, Avatar (2009). The production features Jake Sully and Neytiri, who have raised a family and are doing their best to stay together. But, when an old threat returns to finish what they started, they are forced to leave their home and explore the different regions of Pandora. The film, directed by James Cameron, stars Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Sam Worthington and Kate Winslet, among others. Premieres December 16.

AQUAMAN AND THE LOST KINGDOM /Sequel to Aquaman (2018) and thirteenth installment of the DCEU, it features the return of Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson and Nicole Kidman. It premieres December 16, 2022.

KNIVES OUT 2 /Rian Johnson returns writing and directing this sequel to the 2019 hit. Daniel Craig returns as Detective Benoit Blanc to solve another mysterious murder case. Premieres in 2022.

KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON /This western crime drama is an adaptation of the eponymous book by David Grann. Directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, it features the FBI investigation into the murders of members of the Osage tribe in the United States in the 1920s. It opens in 2022.

CREED III /Michael B. Jordan returns directing and starring in this sports sequel to Creed and Creed II. The film serves as the ninth installment in the Rocky franchise. Premieres in 2022.