Meet Tanoai Reed, Dwayne Johnson’s stunt double who trains, eats and fights like Rock himself

They say that behind a great man there is usually… another great man. Tanoai Reed is not only Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s official stuntman, or the guy who smashes through glass and leaps from buildings on his behalf, but also his bloody cousin. Do you think your work is hard? Imagine having to do those scenes that the studio considers too risky for its star, a guy that one hundred percent of humanity considers a paradigm of toughness (that is, his official nickname is “The Rock”). A guy who talks to you before accepting roles like those of Pain and money (Michael Bay, 2013) or Hercules (Brett Ratner, 2014) so ​​that you begin to acquire the almost inconceivable muscle mass necessary to make you pass as him on screen. A guy who wakes up every day at 4:30 in the morning and starts training. But beware a guy who has also proven to be as generous, humble and a good person as legend has it, as Reed raves about his cousin whenever he is interviewed on the subject.

“People always ask me: ‘Is he as nice as he seems?'” Explained the Great Tanoai in an interview with the UK edition of GQ. “Everything he does is from the heart, and he couldn’t have asked for a better boss and partner.. It is rare for an actor to appreciate or even acknowledge the work of his shooting stuntman: his ego seeks only recognition for himself. With Dwayne that doesn’t happen. “

origins

Both of them started working together during the filming of The scorpion king (Chuck Russell, 2002), unlikely spin-off of the saga The Mummy where, despite everything, Johnson was convinced and convinced us that there was a future for him in Hollywood. For his part, Tanoai Reed had been working there for more than five years: he debuted as stunt man in Waterworld (Kevin Reynolds, 1995) to later go to TV. Are you a fan of Buffy Y Angel? So you’ve probably seen him several times playing especially acrobatic vampires or demons.

Filming of The scorpion king It was so smooth that Dwayne began to count on his cousin (of blood as Samoan as his, although Tanoai also has Swedish, Norwegian and Irish ancestry) in all the projects that made up the first phase of his career: Amazon Treasure (Peter Berg, 2003), Stepping strong (Kevin Bray, 2004), Be cool (F. Gary Gray, 2005), Doom (Andrzej Bartkowiak, 2005), Life at stake (Phil Joanou, 2006) … His big moment came in Southland tales (2006), a film for which the director and screenwriter Richard Kelly also hired him as stunt coordinator. Arrow just released a special edition on blu-ray, so you no longer have an excuse to indulge in one of the biggest rarities in Rock & Reed’s career.

Training

Hold on, curves are coming. It is evident that the viewer should not notice the difference between the actor and his stuntman at any time, then one of the most demanding aspects of Tanoai Reed’s day-to-day life is trying to maintain the same physical shape as his boss and friend. Which includes, of course, replicating your specific workouts for each role. “I train five days a week,” said our man while filming. Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw (David Leitch, 2019). “I’m in the same training program as DJ [Dwayne Johnson], since he sends me a routine that changes every two months. Basically we focus on one part of the body every day. Depending on the appearance of the character, our training and our diet also vary. When we incarnate Hercules, for example, we needed our abs to be perfectly muscled ”.

Diet

Yes, let’s talk about what DJ’s shadow should eat… Oddly enough, Tanoai Reed is a big fan of donuts and pizza, two fundamental axes of junk food to whom The Rock also pays homage. Both have spent more than one cheat day trying new varieties of sponge dough and sending boxes of Dunkin to each other, but don’t think that’s the basis of their diet. Not at all: “Usually my first meal is the one with the highest carbohydrate content. Maybe chicken breast and veggies, for example. I try to eat twice as many vegetables as I do carbohydrates. I use a check and balance system: if I eat a hamburger, I make sure the next two or three meals are very, very healthy. “