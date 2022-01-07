‘MasterChef Junior 9’ (12.6%) says goodbye with the maximum of the season, surpassing “Little Women” (10.5%)

Guillem, winner of ‘MasterChef Junior 9’

‘MasterChef Junior’ has concluded its least seen edition, but it has done so marking its maximum of the season. Being the most seen of the night, more than 1.5 million viewers watched Guillem win the trophy winner, giving 12.6% to La 1 de Televisión Española. In this way, culinary talent surpassed the cinema offerings of the rest of the general channels.

The most watched movie of the night was “Eight Basque surnames” (9.7%) on Telecinco, although by share it was surpassed by “Mujercitas” on Antena 3 (10.5%). For its part, “Firewall” signed 5.5% on laSexta, while “The Shanghai Job” stayed at 2.7% on Cuatro after the match between Rayo Majadahonda and At. Madrid, scoring 7.1% .https: //www.formulatv.com/admin-n/contenidos/noticias/

Prime time

The final of ‘MasterChef Junior’ leads with 12.6%

Antena 3 yields -0.8 points with ‘El peliculón’

Telecinco’s cinema improves on ‘Secret Story’ in viewers but not in share

Antenna 3

‘El Hormiguero stars’ “Joaquín Reyes, Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon”: 1,573,000 and 10.2% ‘El peliculón’ “Little Women (2018)”: 1,140,000 and 10.5%

Telecinco

‘5-star cinema’ “Eight Basque surnames”: 1,383,000 and 9.7%

The 1

‘MasterChef Junior’: 1,581,000 and 12.6%

the sixth

‘El intermedio: The very best’: 787,000 and 5.1% ‘Cinema’ “Firewall”: 676,000 and 5.5%

Four

‘Soccer: Copa del Rey’ “Rayo Majadahonda-At.Madrid”: 1,082,000 and 7.1% ‘Cine Cuatro’ “The Shanghai Job”: 276,000 and 2.7%

The 2

‘Culinary expedition: seafood’ “Grilled fish”: 359,000 and 2.7% ‘Culinary expedition: seafood’ “Seafood”: 485,000 and 3.5% ‘How would we do it today?’ “Roman aqueducts”: 424,000 and 2.8%

Late night

Improvement of +1.5 points for Antena 3 cinema (9%)

The cinema of La 1 grows +2.8 points thanks to “Los Rodríguez and the Beyond”

‘The uncheck’ plummets from 4% to 1.6%

Antenna 3

‘Cinema’ “Friends forever and ever”: 326,000 and 9%

Telecinco

‘5-star cinema 2’ “Eight Catalan surnames”: 642,000 and 9.3% ‘Have salami!’ “Atontaos”: 152,000 and 5.8%

Four

‘The uncheck of Cuatro’: 64,000 and 1.6% ‘Callejeros’ “House for rent”: 27,000 and 1.1%

The 1

‘Cinema’ “Los Rodríguez and the beyond”: 361,000 and 8.9%

the sixth

‘Cinema 2’ “The murderer with the happy face”: 285,000 and 5.6% ‘Imperfect crimes’: 121,000 and 5%

The 2

‘A world without end’ “Pawn”: 522,000 and 3.4% ‘A world without end’ “Tower”: 513,000 and 3.5% ‘A world without end’ “Queen”: 483,000 and 4.1% ‘A world without end’ “Checkmate”: 439,000 and 5% ‘Documenta2’: 96,000 and 2% It includes: – ‘The great history of castles’: 96,000 and 2% ‘Radio 3 concerts’ “Dani Llamas”: 26,000 and 0.9%

Afternoon and afternoon

Telecinco goes down with its cinema on a holiday regarding ‘Save me’

‘Pasapalabra’ yields 5.4 points and signs 17.3% on holidays

The film sessions of La 1 surpass those of Cuatro and laSexta

Telecinco

‘Cinema’ “The Holiday (Holidays)”: 1,060,000 and 9.7% ‘Cinema 2’ “Silver skates”: 1,007,000 and 8.1%

Antenna 3

‘Multicine’ “An unexpected tenant”: 1,321,000 and 12.1% ‘Multicine 2’ “My son (2018)”: 1,434,000 and 12.5% ‘Pasapalabra’: 2,301,000 and 17.3%

The 1

‘Afternoon session’ “This is how it goes”: 1,264,000 and 11.6% ‘Afternoon session 2’ “The sky is real”: 1,079,000 and 9.7% ‘Afternoon session 3’ “Ghost (Beyond love)”: 1,274,000 and 10.1%

the sixth

‘Cinema’ “Critical decision”: 428,000 and 3.9% ‘Cinema 2’ “Air Force one: Threat in the sky”: 535,000 and 4.6%

Four

‘Home cinema’ “The legend of the samurai – 47 Ronin”: 788,000 and 7.3% ‘Home cinema 2’ “Journey to the center of the earth”: 759,000 and 6.7% ‘Home cinema 3’ “Escape to the limit”: 520,000 and 4%

The 2

‘Know and win’: 504,000 and 4.7% ‘Great documentaries’: 397,000 and 3.7% It includes: – ‘Animal myth’ “If a bear attacks you, play dead”: 384,000 and 3.5% – ‘Wild animals’ “Bears”: 409,000 and 3.8% ‘Documenta2’: 407,000 and 3.6% It includes: – ‘The Emperor’: 406,000 and 3.6% – ‘The emperor’: 387,000 and 3.4% ‘The protective forest’ “Endangered fauna: osprey”: 479,000 and 3.9%

morning

Telecinco

‘Got talent Spain: momentazos’: 14,000 and 3.2% ‘Got talent Spain’: 112,000 and 7.4% ‘Got talent Spain’: 523,000 and 9.9% ‘Socialité’: 964,000 and 12.1%

Antenna 3

‘Unique’: 2,000 and 0.4% ‘Pelopicopata’: 26,000 and 4.1% ‘The most …’: 294,000 and 7.9% It includes: – ‘The most televised’: 80,000 and 5.8% – ‘The most …’ “Teleaprietos”: 249,000 and 9.6% – ‘The first time of the famous’: 359,000 and 9.5% – ‘The + fun: special children’: 398,000 and 7.4% ‘Karlos Arguiñano’s Open Kitchen’ “Black pudding with pine nuts and apple”: 355,000 and 5.9% ‘Open kitchen by Karlos Arguiñano’ “Smoked salmon petit choux”: 565,000 and 9.2% ‘Open kitchen of Karlos Arguiñano’ “Sailor noodles”: 909,000 and 13.7% ‘The wheel of luck’: 1,295,000 and 15.4%

the sixth

‘In key of night’: 1,000 and 0.2% ‘In the key of the night’: 4,000 and 0.7% ‘Bestial’: 32,000 and 3.2% ‘Zapping’: 160,000 and 5.8% ‘Research team’ “The war of bread”: 282,000 and 6% ‘Research team’ “The war of the penny”: 246,000 and 4.2% ‘Research team’ “Sweet addiction”: 312,000 and 4.9%

The 1

‘Daily 24 hours’: 319,000 and 18% ‘MasterChef Junior’: 483,000 and 11.8% ‘Child’s lottery draw’: 1,927,000 and 32.5% ‘Journey to the center of TV’ “Let the party begin!”: 1,280,000 and 19.3% ‘Heart’: 940,000 and 10.1%

Four

‘Puro Cuatro live’: 2,000 and 0.4% ‘Better call Kiko’: 0.000 and 0% ‘Surferos tv’: 11,000 and 1.6% ‘Bad fleas’: 33,000 and 3.1% ‘Bad fleas’: 120,000 and 5.3% ‘Street travelers’ “Wonders of the world”: 253,000 and 6.8% ‘Street travelers paradises’ “Andaman: the treasure of Thailand”: 357,000 and 7.1% ‘Stray travelers paradises’ “Madagascar, the golden Indian Ocean”: 333,000 and 5.6% ‘Stray travelers paradises’ “Maldives, under the bluest sky”: 316,000 and 5% ‘Four Travelers’ “Bali”: 330,000 and 4%

The 2

‘Zoom trends’: 2,000 and 0.5% ‘English on TVE’: 0.000 and 0.1% ‘La 2 express’: 10,000 and 1.4% ‘Wild animals’ “Turtles”: 29,000 and 2.6% ‘People of God’ “At the service of the holy land”: 29,000 and 1.5% ‘Documenta2’: 146,000 and 4.8% It includes: – ‘Stonehenge: reviving the dead’: 146,000 and 4.8% ‘The Lord’s Day’: 370,000 and 8% It includes: – ‘Holy mass’: 390,000 and 8.2% – ‘Holy mass’: 362,000 and 7.6% ‘Special concert of the Vienna Philharmonic’: 230,000 and 4% ‘Movie mornings’ “The Virgins of Rome”: 126,000 and 1.9% ‘La 2 express’: 136,000 and 1.5% ‘Magnificent megacities’ “Casablanca”: 187,000 and 1.9%

Informative:

With more than 2.7 million viewers, ‘Antena 3 noticias 2’ (18.8%) is the most watched news program of the day, surpassing ‘Telediario 2’ (11.7%) already ‘Telecinco News 21:00’ (9.7%). In the desktop strip, ‘Antena 3 noticias 1’ signs the highest share of the day by rising with 19%, compared to 14.8% of ‘Informativos Telecinco 15:00’ and 14% of ‘Telediario 1’.

The 1

’24h news’: 64,000 and 14.5% ’24h news’: 138,000 and 17.2% ‘Newscast 1’: 1,465,000 and 14% ‘News 2’: 1,746,000 and 11.7%

Antenna 3

‘Antena 3 news 1’: 1,955,000 and 19% ‘Antena 3 news 2’: 2,774,000 and 18.8%

Telecinco

‘Informational Telecinco 15:00’: 1,521,000 and 14.8% ‘News Telecinco 21:00’: 1,442,000 and 9.7%

Four

‘News sports Cuatro’: 386,000 and 3.8%

the sixth

‘laSexta noticias 2pm’: 839,000 and 10.3% ‘laSexta news: gamers’: 588,000 and 5.8% ‘laSexta news 20h’: 924,000 and 7.1% ‘laSexta news: special’: 542,000 and 3.8%

Chains:

With a tie when registering an average screen share of 12.3%, Antena 3 and La 1 are crowned as the most watched channels of the Kings day. Below double digits and occupying a third place, Telecinco signs 9.3% and the ranking of the most viewed generalists is completed by Cuatro with 5.3%, laSexta with 5% and La 2 with 3.4%.