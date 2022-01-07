Martinoli ventilates André Marín’s ‘crazy things’: ‘I was spying on Javier Alarcón’

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 06.01.2022 18:18:09





For years they were part of the illustrious school of José Ramón Fernández on TV Azteca, they shared multiple transmissions of the Mexican Selection, but we well know that Christian Martinoli and André Marín ended up fighting for an alleged “lowliness” of the now Fox Sports journalist.

We know that Martinoli is an inexhaustible source of anecdotes, and if we add to that his casual and sarcastic style, the result is unmissable stories, in this case of Marín and his supposed “obsession” with Javier Alarcón, who was head of Televisa Deportes for years.

In the 2007 America’s Cup, according to Christian’s story, the press that covered the Mexican National Team of Hugo Sánchez stayed at the same hotel as the players and it was there that Marín spied on Alarcón because his rooms were wall to wall.

“We were in Puerto La Cruz in the same hotel as the National Team. At that time the press stayed in the same place as the selected one, they on the third floor and the press on the first. I shared with Doctor García and in the hallway you suddenly heard the voice of the Bermúdez Dog from the parking lot, “he spoke to the Doctor’s YouTube channel.

André Marín has conspiracy delusions: Martinoli

Giving way to the most interesting thing in history, Martinoli Curi affirms that “his cousin” suffers from “conspiracy delusions” and that all the time he felt that he was being watched, persecuted or wanted to take away his position at Azteca Deportes, which eventually led to the breakdown of the relationship between them.

“In that Copa América, the good Barak Fever shared a room with my cousin AM (André Marín) and in the next room was Javier Alarcón, who was then the head of sports for those (Televisa). Barak told me that Marín lived with conspiracy ideas, that on more than one occasion Marín silenced Barak to stick his ears to the wall and try to hear what Alarcón was doing or saying, who stuck a glass to the wall to try to hear better, that’s how the guy was.

“AM thought that Alarcón in his room shared key information, the structure of the program and I believed that from there I was going to get the note. All because of his conspiracy theories, the ‘suspicious’ syndrome. “

Why did Martinoli and Marín fight?

On previous occasions, the still narrator of Azteca Deportes revealed that the host of La Último Palabra on Fox Sports she wanted to put him out of work because she had “professional jealousy” of him., in addition to also seeking to harm Luis García, with whom Martinoli has formed the most recognized duo in Mexican soccer narratives.