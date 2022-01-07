Martinoli burns famous: ‘He ruined his career by fucking drunk’

Editorial Mediotiempo

What will not have lived Christian martinoli in a quarter of a century within the media? Mexico’s most famous storyteller has covered all kinds of events and among them is the 2007 America’s Cup held in Venezuela, the one in which Hugo Sánchez’s Tri finished in third place. From that tournament a anecdote shared by the Deus in which it does not leave a very good journalist colleague.

Without mentioning his name out of “respect” for someone who ruined his career -according to his words-, Martinoli evidenced the media character that, during the two weeks they were sharing a hotel, he never left the bar and was drunk, to the point of already causing pity.

“I can’t talk about someone who lost his career for being a fucking drunk, asshole.”Martinoli responded when his partner, Álvaro López Sordo, asked him to reveal the identity of the aforementioned while recounting one of his many adventures with Doctor García on his YouTube channel.

“There were some downstairs from the hotel who didn’t come out of the bar, This guy didn’t come out of the fucking bar, he was so sad. The guy was there Monday, Tuesday, every day for the two weeks we were there and every time you got close he would tell you: ‘What a wave! Is the riot going to break out? ‘ and we just said no “.

Martinoli was almost hit by an ESPN journalist today

And continuing with his adventures in Venezuela, Martinoli Curi recalled who was about to receive a beating in the hotel room because of Luis García, who playing some pranks on other journalists unleashed the fury of René Tovar, one of the heavyweights of ESPN Digital, who then worked for Diario Récord.

“We had a lot of free time and I shared a room with Luis. In the room there was a cooler that the Doctor had the idea to use to wet anyone he could from the balcony.. García asked Eder (Velázquez, a former TV Azteca reporter) to approach anyone to pretend that he was interviewing him and throw water at them from above, “he said.

“First he wet Barak Fever and so it continued, already after about eight wet the Doctor was out of control when, practically from inside the room, no longer seeing who was below, he threw the water and nothing else was heard: ‘I already saw you, fuck your mother’ and the fucking Doctor yells: ‘It was Martinoli’. He comes back all scared, he hid in the covers and told me: ‘No mames, I wet Tovar, the one from Record! He’s going to come ‘and I replied:’ Don’t suck, I’m fucking that bastard, he’s going to come to me because of you. ‘

In a matter of minutes, the “bathed” came furiously to the room shared by the Doctor and Deus to try to physically attack the second, but thanks to the intervention “reluctantly” by García Postigo it was that the problem was solved.

“Said and done, in a few minutes they were playing in the room. I peek through the window of the door and see Tovar as if he had been thrown into the dive pit, soaked. Literally, Tovar came to break my mother because he already had the pretext, I said to Luis: ‘Don’t suck, come out, don’t be a bastard’ and this guy told me that no mothers went out, “he recalled.