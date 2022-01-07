Mario Kart 9 is “in active development” with “a new twist,” says this analyst – Nintenderos

We bring a curious news related to one of the most prominent titles of Switch. We are talking in this case of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

In the text that we leave you below we can know some statements that the analyst has recently shared Dr. Serkan Toto from Kantan Games and they have revolutionized the Internet today. In them, he affirms that a sequel he calls title 9 would be in active development “with a twist.” The information comes from a report on what is expected for 2022 in the video game industry.

Here you have his words:

I am aware that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is still selling very well on the Nintendo Switch, but Mario Kart 9 is in active development (and comes with a new twist) and Nintendo could confirm its existence this year. On mobile devices, Nintendo has been very quiet since the launch of the MK Tour in 2019, but I think 2022 is when we will see an established IP reaching smart devices again.

What do you think? We read you in the comments. Meanwhile, we remind you the details of 8 Deluxe:

Nintendo Switch allows you to play this popular series when, where and how you want, both with the family on the TV screen, in the park or at a friend’s house. In Wireless mode, up to eight players can connect for a local multiplayer game. Whether you’re playing on TV or in desktop mode, up to four players can enjoy split-screen multiplayer action. Connect to the internet and compete with players from all over the world. Up to 12 players can participate in the races online, and two local players will be able to play online together from the same Nintendo Switch console. Mario, Luigi, Peach and other popular characters from the Super Mario series are now joined by new and veteran pilots, such as Rey Boo, Bowsitos or Bowsy. Even the inklings from Splatoon are joining the race! Once you have chosen a driver, choose a vehicle and customize it with different wheels, bodies and spoilers before taking it out on the tarmac. Compete on land, sea and air, and even on ceilings and walls, in 48 levels. All tracks (and characters!) From Mario Kart 8 for Wii U return in 8 Deluxe, including previous downloadable tracks inspired by Animal Crossing, Excitebike, The Legend of Zelda, and more. Choose from five different speeds such as the challenging 150cc GP, the mirror GP, or the 200cc GP. Are you new to the franchise? Activate the smart steering wheel to get the hang of the game and avoid going off the track.

