Marilyn Manson or how to go from musical antichrist to walking meme

In 2017, at Esquire we had the opportunity to interview Marilyn Manson (Ohio, January 5, 1969). Then he was still accompanied by that aura of an artist legend capable of turning the guts, hearts and spirits of those who, before his works, were frightened, hallucinated or suffered unspeakable orgasmic spasms as if the devil were tickling them beyond the perineum. “As a child I liked to put salt on leeches to see how they shrink, I think that was my first psychopathic behavior,” he joked about the age, and age, of his friend Johnny Depp or the idea of ​​buying pictures of former President Bush on eBay.

It was the tone of someone who has learned to converse with his character, someone with the ability to laugh at himself without detracting from his past exploits. Damn, we’re talking about Marilyn Manson, the god of alternative metal who blew up the genre in the mid-90s with that anthology Antichrist Superstar, with lyrics that distilled pure Nietzsche at the same time that they put in a shaker of blood and snakes all the religious symbolism that could offend someone to spit it in the face in the form of a great song. From the same Marilyn Manson, half Hollywood star, half serial killer, who made a record in the house where Sharon Tate was murdered, who harmed himself at concerts, who burned Bibles, smoked human bones, slaughtered puppies, the same as he recreated famous assassinations in video clips brimming with sex and violence.

George De Sota

Marilyn Manson, backstage on a television show in 1995. Catherine McGann

The reality is, there are many reasons why Marilyn Manson might have become a media hog, but it was the 90s, the early 2000s, and the aftermath of scandals, tabloid more, tabloid less, used to forecast an immediate resurgence and not a public cancellation so typical of our days. It is by no means a nostalgic criticism, just a reminder of the ethical-cultural standards of each moment.

The surprising thing about this case comes next. For the moderately informed, the dissolution of Marilyn Manson as an artistic reference occurred when several women, including his ex-partner, actress Evan Rachel Wood, accused him of harassment and abuse. It was February 2021. Days later, actress Esmé Bianco (Game of Thrones) She sued him for alleged sexual assault, human trafficking and rape. In gruesome circumstances according to the account he made public. All this had consequences: Brian Hugh Warner, the real name of Marilyn Manson, was fired from his record company and was deleted from two series in which he was going to appear, American gods Y Creepshow. But for a large part of the public, and understood ‘public’ rather as ‘users of social networks’, the current reality of Marilyn Manson has nothing to do with her controversial art or with her alleged crimes. Marilyn Manson is a meme.

A fucking meme. A cool meme? A meme after all.

Twitter

The text varies according to the ingenuity of the meme creators, but the photo is usually the same. Which is not even a real photo, since it is doctored with Photoshop.

Twitter

What we are going to. Today, January 5, 2021, Marilyn Manson turns 52. If the world hadn’t changed since the 90s, possibly today we would be writing an article about his most gruesome performances, about his best albums, about how horny he was in The New Pope or about his new series and movies.

On the one hand, we can affirm that it has changed for the better, thanks to Me Too: no artist, no matter how god or anti-god he may believe, can be decontextualized from the abuses he may have committed against other people from that position of power. On the other hand, we can affirm that the world has changed towards an absurdity that I am not able to qualify: the current image of an artist with that trajectory, each one who defines it as he wants, and accused of what he is accused of, each one who filter with your scale of values, it is summed up to a doctored photo in which she looks like an old lady. You just have to take a walk on the internet to see that the fame of Marilyn Manson today is more similar to that of the cat who poses bored with a cocktail than to that of any rock star of his generation.

It is the derision he deserved, some will say. It is that what scandalizes you as a young man tends to ridicule over the years, others will think. It is worse seen to be old than to be a sexual predator, I point out. It is that we have gone crazy, I think we will all agree.

