Mariazel appears with Kylie Jenner-style lips: “Are you stupid or do you want a kiss?”

One of the most beloved conductors is the member of the program “I fall down laughing”, Mariazel, who is known for her irreverence when it comes to telling jokes in the famous section “Make me laugh”.

The host, who also participates in the sports program “Your Tribune”, This time she starred in a video that caused astonishment among her followers, after being captured with her lips in the pure style of Kylie jenner.

It was through a story on her Instagram account where the driver showed her swollen upper lip, which she commented that it had been derived from an allergy that arose after having enjoyed a break in Los Cabos.

“Check this out! No, don’t inject my lips, hopefully, it’s the allergy, it’s the poisoning that I bring from Los Cabos, it comes and goes, I’m on medication but suddenly look, Pum! ”.

At another time, his current partner, the actor and producer, Adrian Rubio, uploaded a story that was shared by her own Mariazel where he jokes about his situation, where you can hear: “What’s up my life? Are you trumpeted or do you want kisses? What happened?”.

When asked about Adrián Rubio, Mariazel He kept the joke, where he commented that an aesthetic fix had been made, however, it had only been done on the upper lip.

“I injected them but I forgot the one below … I’m intoxicated love and I’m not cured.”

After showing the consequences of her infection, the host went to the forum where the program of TUDN, where you can see the most deflated lip of the driver.

On the other hand, Mariazel shared with his followers a few days ago that they were ready to premiere season 8 of I fall down laughing, beside Faisy, Mariana Echeverria, Yurem and all the members that make up the dysfunctional family.