María Fernanda dreams of studying medicine

María Fernanda Salmerón, nurse and paramedic of the Mexican Red Cross and Firefighters who is in critical health, dreams of studying medicine; Before falling ill, he passed the exam at the UACH and his parents ask for the support of citizens and the State Government in order to raise funds for his recovery.

Recognized and esteemed by colleagues and friends, she remains under strict medical care at the Parque Clinic waiting for the treatment to generate a favorable reaction, while her parents, desperate to have used up their savings to save their daughter’s life, deposit their Confidence in your peers’ fundraising activities.

They also made a call to Mayor Marco Bonilla and Governor Maru Campos, so that through them resources can be sent to save the life of 25-year-old Fernanda, who suffers from acute kidney failure.

Fernanda’s family and friends carry out activities such as raffles and next Saturday they will wash cars, all for the benefit of the recovery of Fernanda, who has served the community by rescuing lives, and now needs enough help to save hers.

People who wish to make a donation can contact WhatsApp (614) 461 5691, and they can also make a deposit to the BBVA account 4152 3136 7832 2038, in the name of Yanet Elisa Macías N.