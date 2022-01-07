Marco Fabián was registered with the Bravos de Juárez

The Liga BBVA MX is about to start and there is already a surprise. Marco Fabián was registered in one of the clubs, days after saying that he wanted to return to the courts, regardless of the salary he received.

The Mexico shouts BBVA Closing 2022 will start this Thursday, January 6 with the match between Athletic San Luis and the Pachuca, on the court of Alfonso Lastras. For this reason, the records of the squads of each of the teams were released.

The team that registered Marco Fabián

It was curious to see Marco Fabian registered with the Braves de Juárez, to play the Closing 2022. The border team is the one in which the Mexican midfielder has played since 2020, when he arrived from Al-sadd.

He has not been announced as a player of the Juarez, not even the footballer has said anything on his social networks. For now, it seems that the midfielder will return to the Liga BBVA MX but not with Chivas, but with the Braves.

With the Braves of Juarez, the midfielder played only 24 games and was unable to score a goal or assist. Marco Fabián has gone through a clear debacle in his level, since the great season he had with him Eintracht Frankfurt. That has been the biggest rise in the Mexican’s career, speaking at the club level.

The gold medalist in London 2012 has gone through teams like Chivas, Blue Cross, Philadelphia Union, Al-sadd, Juarez and the mentioned Frankfurt. At 32 years old, he is looking to be active in a year that will be a World Cup to think, in some way, about being summoned with the Aztec National Team and being able to be part of the squad that represents Mexico in Qatar 2022.

