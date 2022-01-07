Luis Gerardo Méndez asks to be vaccinated with tears in his eyes, reveals heartbreaking story. | Instagram Special

Luis Gerardo Mendez has become one of the most beloved Mexican actors worldwide. His participation in series such as “Ravens Club“,”Narcos: Mexico“And movies like”We the noble“They have made him show his funniest and most talented side but today he asks his followers to get vaccinated with tears in their eyes as he reveals a heartbreaking story.

Although he tends to lead his personal life with discretion, Luis Gerardo Méndez knows that he has great convening power and has now turned to the networks to beg his followers to get vaccinated and to follow the protection protocols against covid-19 and its variants Well, I don’t want someone else to have the sad experience that he had with his father’s departure due to illness.

As rarely, the actor who gave life to “Javi noble” Y “Chava Iglesias”, He was most vulnerable and shared an image of the saddest moment of his life, when he knew that he would never see his father alive again.

In a simple and emotional way, the Mexican actor remembered his father 10 months after his departure, trying to honor his memory, his legacy as a doctor and the love he always had for him. Even if Luis Gerardo Mendez confirmed long ago that his father had died from Covid-19, today he gave more details and it was heartbreaking:

I took this photo the night they told me my father would be intubated in February of last year. I have never cried so much in my life. The doctor told us that he had a 20% chance of succeeding. Actually that night I knew I would never see him smile again. 3 weeks later he lost the battle against COVID. 11 months ago, he missed the vaccine. Omicron is already everywhere and as we have seen in other countries, this will be the largest wave of infections. And although we hear that the symptoms are mild, this is in people who have been vaccinated or who already had a previous infection. This variant will infect hundreds of thousands more in the country and sadly there will be more deaths. The vast majority of patients requiring hospitalization are not vaccinated. This is my story and it doesn’t have to be yours. Get vaccinated, and if you are already eligible, take your booster and let’s continue to take care of each other. Remember that the vaccine is not only for you, it is for everyone. For the community. For our country, which has one of the highest COVID fatality rates in the world.

The message received dozens of comments from close friends, members of the entertainment industry and fans, applauding his courage for sharing something so delicate and supporting him in the grief he still carries.

Luis Gerardo Méndez, with the name of Mexico on high

Despite the tough challenges of recent months, Luis Gerardo Mendez He has honored the memory of his father and how proud he was of him with various achievements, since he has not only triumphed with his talent in Mexico as an actor in soap operas, cinema, theater and television series, but he has also added success abroad .

Along with Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston, Luis Gerardo Méndez participated in one of the most successful and original Netflix films, which promises a sequel. He has also made films entirely in English, joining the wave of Latino talents that are sweeping Hollywood alongside Karla Souza, Mariana treviño, Diego Boneta and Eiza Gonzalez.

For now, the message from Luis Gerardo Mendez He continues to add comments and reactions, both from those who support his testimony, those who celebrate his courage and those who still do not believe in the disease or in the efficacy of vaccines.