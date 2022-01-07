Lucasfilm could be thinking of Chris Pratt to play Indiana Jones

One of the most iconic characters in adventure movies, and one that has managed to stay current over the years, is Indiana Jones. Since 1981, with The Raiders of the Lost Ark – 95%, the character played by Harrison Ford managed to transcend becoming one of the great jewels of both Steven Spielberg and George Lucas. At some point it was considered to do with this character the same as with James Bond, that is, that from time to time he would change actor to keep him updated and with the possibility of creating new stories.

However, this formula seemed not to be made for the most popular archaeologist in cinema, since Ford would become the only one worthy of wearing that hat; for many there would be no Indiana Jones without Harrison ford, and the actor also sees it that way, as he has assured that his wish is for the character to die with him. But could it be that after Disney’s success in expanding the Star Wars universe with its series and prequels, they want to try the same with this adventurer from the 80s?

According to information shared by popular freelance journalist Daniel richtman, Lucasfilm is already looking for Chris Pratt possibly to make a prequel. So far he has not shared more details, and both the interpreter of Star Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy – 91% like Ford have not confirmed it. It is the same journalist who assured that the Untitled Indiana Jones Project will generate various divisions in history, which would open up new possibilities.

For his part, producer Frank Marshall said that the fifth installment would be the last film for this franchise, thus respecting the relationship between the character and the interpreter. Despite this, the possibilities of bringing a new animated series are still valid. If Richtman’s information were to come true, it is certain that the fans will react in one way or another and will have to be convinced of whether or not it is worth it to bring a new Indiana Jones.

Recall that when the completion of Han Solo: A Star Wars Story was confirmed – 56%, there were also some conflicts due to fans considering Harrison ford as the one and only smuggler, but still Alden Ehrenreich was well received. While these changes in the franchise happen or not, it is undeniable that whenever the famous archaeologist is mentioned, fans will pity the legendary actor, who over the years has earned an important place in the film industry.

On the other hand, Chris pratt has also earned its place thanks to fans of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 – 82% and his constant presence in the MCU, and he certainly has a wide range of possibilities to bring completely new characters to life in different stories. For now, it is expected that Indiana Jones 5 hit showrooms in 2022.