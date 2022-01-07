‘Love without barriers’ by Steven Spielberg – The Diary

Love Without Barriers is a romantic film directed by Steven Spielberg. The film stars Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler and is an adaptation of the Broadway musical of the same name by Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim, which is itself a modern adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet. It will also serve as a remake of the 1961 film adaptation directed by Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins, whose story was set in 1960s New York.

Love without barriers explores the forbidden love and rivalry between the Jets and the Sharks, two teenage street gangs of different ethnic backgrounds, who constantly clash for dominance over New York’s West Side and whose hatred grows to a point where neither of them seems be able to coexist. In the middle of this confrontation are Tony and Maria, two teenagers who have ties to enemy gangs: he has just returned to the city and is best friends with Riff, leader of the Jets; she is the younger sister Bernardo, leader of the Sharks. When they meet at a dance and fall in love, Tony and Maria are forced to meet up in secret and start planning an escape to get away from trouble. However, tragedy haunts them and the confrontations between the Jets and the Sharks seem to never let them live their love.