London scientists name a tree after Leonardo DiCaprio in honor of his environmental work

Scientists at the Royal Botanic Gardens in Kew have named a new tree after Leonardo DiCaprio.

The tree has been baptized as Uvariopsis dicaprio, and it lives in the jungle of Cameroon. The scientists decided to name him DiCaprio for his constant work to prevent deforestation.

“We believe it was crucial in helping to stop the logging of the Ebo forest,” Kew’s Dr Martin Cheek told the BBC.

It is a tropical evergreen tree, with bright yellow flowers, found only in a small area of ​​the jungle.

DiCaprio has supported protesters trying to prevent deforestation of the Ebo forest, which is home to many endangered species of animals.

Uvariopsis dicaprio is the first plant new to science to be officially christened by Kew scientists in 2022.

