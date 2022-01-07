Lily Collins reveals that Sandra Bullock and Julia Roberts supported her at the beginning of her career – Metro Ecuador

When starting any job, no matter how easy it may seem, there are always people who help us and reach out. And, the best example of this is the story of Lily Collins, as she assured that both Sandra Bullock and Julia Roberts were “warm” and helped her early in her career.

The daughter of musician Phil Collins and protagonist of ‘Emily in Paris’, knew what it meant to carry that surname; however, he never thought of changing it, as he sought to forge his own path. “I am incredibly proud of what my last name represents, of what my father has done,” she said.

“And I am an incredibly proud daughter, but I go my own way, my own journey,” said the also model.

How did Lily Collins meet Sandra Bullock and Julia Roberts?

In one of his first films (The Blind Side 2009), she had the opportunity to work with Sandra Bullock, who guided her through her experience and made her feel protected.

While, the relationship with Julia Roberts, occurred when she participated in Mirror Mirror (2012), where the actress of ‘Espejito, espejito’ and ‘Les Miserables’, said that “it could not have been warmer and helped me understand and navigate on a set.”

Undoubtedly, thanks to these recommendations and empathy, which the renowned actresses shared with the young Lily Collins, it is possible to see an actress full of success, to such a degree that she has already agreed to a third season of ‘Emily in Paris’ with Netflix and being recognized for her role with Golden Globe and Emmy Award nominations.