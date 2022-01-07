Lily Collins and the key supplement in your diet

If you have not been able to stop looking at the skin and Lily Collins’ hair in the new season of ‘Emily in Paris’ you have to know what secret is behind.

Although Emily’s character has a special way of dressing (either you love her or you hate her) that monopolizes almost Our full attention during each chapter of the series that narrates the adventures of this American marketing directive who moves to Paris, in the new season there has been a detail that has not gone unnoticed by us. Has the same happened to you?

We have noticed that her looks rival prominence with her love triangles and the radiant appearance of her skin and hair. And the actress may have revealed the secret behind it on her Instagram profile.

“A very wise person once taught me that general health (brain, immune system) begins with gut health – and knowing that, I was so excited when I heard that the @beekeepers_naturals family was launching B. Biome. It is the first supplement pre, pro and post propolis biotic. I used up this bottle so fast that I ALMOST forgot to take a picture with it. Beyond the excitement of being part of this company and all the new products we are developing. I love it what Beekeeper’s is putting into the world … ” Lily Collins has written on her Instagram next to this image where we see the ‘secret’ of her radiant appearance.

We have already talked about the importance of supplementation, about how collagen can get you brighter skin and stronger joints – Jennifer Aniston’s word, points out her recipe for collagen coffee – we have revealed to you which are the best vitamins to combat tiredness or how magnesium will help you fall asleep, and all the benefits that this entails.

Now we point out Lily Collins’ tip to include propolis in our lives: What does it do? How does it work? How can I take it? This mineral produced by bees has anti-inflammatory properties, activates the body’s defenses and promotes intestinal health.

