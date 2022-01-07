Liga MX does not contemplate suspension of the Clausura 2022, although it monitors the evolution of the pandemic

The Mexican championship focuses on giving continuity to the Mexican tournament, without putting the health of all those involved at risk.

Liga MX has reinforced the controls and protocols against the Covid 19, to guarantee the health of all those involved and continue with the Closing 2022. The Mexican football authorities do not contemplate the suspension of the tournament, although they monitor the evolution of the tournament. pandemic.

America, Ochoa, Layún and Jorge Sánchez Getty Images

Almost 24 hours after starting the Closing 2022, three matches of date have been changed, due to the contagions of Covid 19 and health protocols were strengthened, in addition to reporting more than 100 active cases, among all categories.

The suspension of Closing 2022 It is not an issue that is being considered for now, because it seeks to continue with the competition, with the reinforcement of health protocols and controls to detect contagion of Covid 19. Even so, they remain in communication with the authorities and in the MX League are in constant vigilance of the evolution of the pandemic of the Coronavirus.

In Mexico, in the last 24 hours, more than 20 thousand infections were detected, which has set off alarms in different sectors, including soccer, which is why the measures have been reinforced.



The matches that have been rescheduled in the MX League are those of Tigers against Santos, Pumas against Toluca and the one of the university club against Roosters. In addition, tests have been scheduled to detect the Covid 1972 hours before each game, to guarantee the health of the participants.

As for the stadiums, in states like Puebla, which America will visit on matchday one, they are kept open, with a controlled capacity of 85 percent, while the capacity that will be authorized in Mexico City is still unknown. .

