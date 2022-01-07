Leonardo DiCaprio was caught on camera shirtless relaxing on a yacht

Leonardo DiCaprio, an American actor, film producer and environmentalist, was caught shirtless celebrating the New Year aboard a superyacht with his partner Lukas Haas. The actor has received numerous awards, including an Oscar for “Best Actor;” a BAFTA award for his performance in “The Revenant”; two Golden Globes for his performances in “The Aviator” and a Golden Globe for “Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical” for “The Wolf of Wall Street.” Additionally, he has won the Screen Actors Guild award, the Silver Bear, and a Chlotrudis Award.

Incredibly, as of 2019, his films have grossed approximately $ 7.2 billion, and he has been considered one of the highest paid actors in the world eight times. Undoubtedly one of the films that catapulted DiCaprio to fame was “Titanic.” This is a 1997 American catastrophe dramatic film directed and written by James Cameron and starring Leonardo Dicaprio and Kate Winslet. The plot, a romantic epic, recounts the relationship of Jack Dawson and Rose DeWitt Bukater, two young people who meet and fall in love aboard the ocean liner “RMS Titanic”Ship that collides with an iceberg generated a tragic end.

It seems that since his performance in “Titanic”The actor gained an appreciation for the sea as it is very common to see him strolling on his yachts. The actor began his career, in the early 1990s, appearing in television commercials before acting in recurring roles on television series. Leonardo Dicaprio made his film debut in the sci-fi / horror comedy “Critters 3” in 1991, and received critical acclaim for his performance in “This Boy’s Life” in 1993. He was recognized for his later work on roles such as ” Who does Gilbert Grape love? ” and “Marvin’s Room” before achieving worldwide fame for the 1997 James Cameron film.

The films “Shutter Island” and “Inception” are among the greatest commercial successes of the career of Leonardo. The artist also owns a production company called “Appian Way Productions” whose productions include the films “Gardener of Eden” and “Orphan.” He is also a committed environmentalist, who has received praise from environmental groups for his activism.

Image: Page Six

Recently the star of “Titanic“was photographed lying in an armchair next to Haas on Tuesday at” St. Barts. ”The 47-year-old actor and Haas worked on their tan and basked in the sun while enjoying the beautiful weather. Leonardo Dicaprio opted to go shirtless, sporting a light blue swimsuit while Hass donned a patterned bathing suit. Haas and DiCaprio They’ve been friends since they were young Hollywood stars.