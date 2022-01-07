Leonardo DiCaprio was caught on camera shirtless relaxing on a yacht

Leonardo DiCaprio, an American actor, film producer and environmentalist, was caught shirtless celebrating the New Year aboard a superyacht with his partner Lukas Haas. The actor has received numerous awards, including an Oscar for “Best Actor;” a BAFTA award for his performance in “The Revenant”; two Golden Globes for his performances in “The Aviator” and a Golden Globe for “Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical” for “The Wolf of Wall Street.” Additionally, he has won the Screen Actors Guild award, the Silver Bear, and a Chlotrudis Award.

Incredibly, as of 2019, his films have grossed approximately $ 7.2 billion, and he has been considered one of the highest paid actors in the world eight times. Undoubtedly one of the films that catapulted DiCaprio to fame was “Titanic.” This is a 1997 American catastrophe dramatic film directed and written by James Cameron and starring Leonardo Dicaprio and Kate Winslet. The plot, a romantic epic, recounts the relationship of Jack Dawson and Rose DeWitt Bukater, two young people who meet and fall in love aboard the ocean liner “RMS Titanic”Ship that collides with an iceberg generated a tragic end.

Topics

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker