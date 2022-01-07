Learn about the most expensive credit cards in Mexico, according to a study

Users of credit cards in Mexico pay up to a 119% of Total Annual Cost (CAT) on their credit cards, plus VAT, which makes this banking product one of the most expensive, according to a comparison carried out by the company fintech Yotepresto.

According to Bank of Mexico, CAT is a standardized measure of the cost of financing, expressed in annual percentage terms that, for informative and comparison purposes, incorporates all the costs and expenses inherent to the credits granted by banking institutions, in this case, from credit cards.

The Yotepresto comparison reviewed the public information of 60 credit cards currently available in the Mexican market, showing that among the five most expensive cards the first place is occupied by classic BBVA Crea with 119.3% CAT, followed by HSBC access with 104%; Ke Buena de Banorte with 100.4%; the Azul de Banorte with 97.1% and La Comer de Banorte also with 97.1%.

The document details that in the case of gold category, BBVA’s Afinidad UNAM credit card has a CAT of 92.1% of CAT, followed by Banorte’s AT&T Elite with 86.3%; Por Ti from the same bank with 84.7%, BBVA’s Gold with 83.7% and HSBC’s 2Now with 83.5%.

For its part, in the Platinum category with CAT The highest stands out the United of Banorte with 69.6%, the Aeroméxico Platinum of Santander with 58.7%, Advance Platinum of HSBC with 53.4%; Platinum from the same bank with 51.4% and Santander’s Aeroméxico Infinite with 45.1%.

The text adds that the average interest rate of classic cards in Mexico is 56.1%, while that of gold is 51.83%, that is, only 4.27 percentage points of difference.

Only 8 of the 49 classic and gold cards available in the Mexican financial system charge rates of less than 50% per year.

