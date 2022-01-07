Learn about the drug that helps reduce cholesterol and triglycerides

The presence of high cholesterol and also triglycerides, it can drastically harm your health. That is why specialists are in charge of recommending different treatments to reduce their numbers, resorting to natural remedies such as careful diet or the consumption of certain infusions, as well as the consumption of a medicine known as Atorvastatin.

Consequently, after starting a diet low in saturated fat to reduce the high cholesterol and the triglycerides, you should start a consumption of the aforementioned medicine It belongs to the group of drugs known as statins, which help regulate the body’s lipids. This combination should also originate by integrating a constant and regular physical activity.

