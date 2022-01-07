Learn about the drug that helps reduce cholesterol and triglycerides

The presence of high cholesterol and also triglycerides, it can drastically harm your health. That is why specialists are in charge of recommending different treatments to reduce their numbers, resorting to natural remedies such as careful diet or the consumption of certain infusions, as well as the consumption of a medicine known as Atorvastatin.

Consequently, after starting a diet low in saturated fat to reduce the high cholesterol and the triglycerides, you should start a consumption of the aforementioned medicine It belongs to the group of drugs known as statins, which help regulate the body’s lipids. This combination should also originate by integrating a constant and regular physical activity.

Atorvastatin is recognized for reducing the levels of lipids such as triglycerides in blood and also to decrease high cholesterol, considerably benefiting the health of the patient. Furthermore, this medicine It is prescribed for people at high risk for heart disease, regardless of whether their cholesterol levels are in a range considered normal.

It is important to consume the mentioned medicine under the supervision of health professionals since it presents a series of contraindications. In this sense, the intake of Atorvastatin should not be carried out when the patient is allergic to any of the drug’s components; if you have diseases that affect the liver; and also in case the patient is pregnant or breastfeeding.

Faced with a panorama of high cholesterol and high triglycerides, first you should start a healthy diet and then start consuming the medicine. Usually the dose of atorvastatin is 10 milligrams per day in adults and children older than 10 years, although the family doctor can modify the suggested dose. In addition, as a ceiling, the maximum amounts should not exceed 80 milligrams in adults and 20 milligrams in the case of minors.