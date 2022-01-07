La Roca, actor and billionaire businessman with his own tequila business

He is one of the best known celebrities in show business. He began his career as a football player, he was a professional wrestler in WWE (Photo: Instagram)

Dwayne johnson, better known as the Rock, is one of the best-known celebrities in show business. He began his career as a football player, was professional wrestler in WWE, until his retirement in 2019, and managed to make his way as an actor in the world of the big screen.

As everything Johnson does transforms into gold, he is one of the most influential people on social media, since has more than 287 million followers on Instagram, placing him among the 5 people with the most followers of the famous social network.

As if this was not enough, it has also become a successful businessman thanks to his own brand of tequila, Teremana Tequila

The company was founded in 2020 together with Ken Austin, Jenna Fagnan, Danny García and the López de Jalisco family (Mexico).

Teremana is the name chosen to name this famous drink and from the beginning, was positioned as a top quality tequila that has taken the tequila industry by storm, where in just a year and a half has broken a historical record: has become the fastest growing tequila in a year in history.

“It is official and unprecedented. Our Teremana has sold more than 600,000 nine-liter cases in 2021, making it the fastest growing tequila in history, ”he said..

Many celebrities have launched new businesses and professional projects during 2020, for example, Ashton Kutcher Y Mila Kunis with its own brand of wine, also another project that was born in full confinement was that of Chris Hemsworth Y Elsa Pataky, who launched Centr App, their own workout routine app.