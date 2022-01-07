La Nación / Williams Riveros is the first official reinforcement

Paraguayan defender Williams Riveros (29 years old), lately in the Ecuadorian Barcelona, ​​was presented as the first official reinforcement of Cerro Porteño. There are still many issues to be resolved and adjusted.

The main campus returns today (8:00) in Barrio Obrero to work and start the preseason phase.

The players were subjected days before to medical check-ups and swabs.

Brazilian goalkeeper Jean Fernandes arrived and said little, although it was learned that his renewal contract will have a two-year extension after agreeing to the financial part.

FRIENDLY

Cerro Porteño will play a friendly match on January 22 against General Caballero de Juan León Mallorquín, although another rehearsal is previously arranged before the start of the Apertura tournament. General Caballero also made another friendly match and it will be against Guaraní, on January 16.

RODRIGO MUÑOZ

The Uruguayan Rodrigo Muñoz, lately in Cerro Porteño, was offered to Sol de América. The obstacle to his signing is financially, due to the high claims of the goalkeeper, who is still in Uruguay and will soon decide if he continues to play in Paraguay. Muñoz will turn 40 on January 22 and it is not ruled out that he may leave football if he does not find an offer that meets his expectations.