La Nación / Jennifer Lawrence reappears on a beautifully pregnant red carpet

After two years without a film premiere and without going to a premiere, actress Jennifer Lawrence (31) once again stepped on the red carpet at the presentation of the film “Don’t look up” in which she stars together with Leonardo DiCaprio. The actress arrived at Lincoln Center in New York showing off her advanced pregnancy, wearing a long gold Dior dress with fringes and a cape.

The last time she was seen at a similar event was in June 2019, in Los Angeles, at the premiere of “X-Men: Dark Phoenix.” Afterwards she was no longer seen; is that she and husband, gallery owner Cooke Maroney, prefer to lead a quiet life, away from the cameras, especially since the actress found out that she was expecting a child. It was only in September that the first images of Jennifer walking her tummy through the streets of the Big Apple were made public.

In the avant premiere of the new Netflix production, the interpreter of “The Hunger Games” avoided making any kind of comment about her pregnancy with the press; however, a few weeks ago it had been lent to be the November cover of Vanity Fair magazine, US edition. In the interview for the publication, he had already said that he did not intend to share anything about his future son with the outside world, much less with the press.

“If I was at a dinner party and someone said to me: ‘Come on, you’re expecting a baby,’ I wasn’t going to say something like: ‘My God, I’m not going to talk about it, get away from me, psycho!’ But all my instincts want to protect her privacy for the rest of her life, as much as possible. I don’t want anyone to feel welcome to be a part of their existence. And I feel like that starts with not including it in this part of my work, “he said.

In the dark satire “Don’t Look Up,” which opens in theaters on December 10 and on Netflix on December 24, Lawrence and DiCaprio play two astronomers whose warnings of impending catastrophe fall on deaf ears in a starkly partisan and divided America. , led by an incompetent president played by Meryl Streep. The film also features performances by Ariana Grande, Cate Blanchett, Mark Rylance, and Jonah Hill.

With this project, the Oscar-winning actress takes up her work on the big screen; He also has other pending releases (“Bad Blood”, “White and Water” or “Mob Girl”) that will probably materialize once Jennifer has been released in her most important role: that of mother.